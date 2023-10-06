Best teams for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, Rayquaza is an absolute titan of a Pocket Monster thanks to its insanely strong moves – Breaking Swipe and Dragon Ascent. This legendary critter has moved up the open Master League leaderboard after Niantic gave it its signature move, Dragon Ascent. Although the creature has an impressive Attack stat, it does slack in terms of bulk.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put your Rayquaza in to have an amazing win streak in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Rayquaza in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best Great League team for Rayquaza (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company, TPC)

The best team for Rayquaza in the Great League:

Shadow Alolan Sandslash in the Lead

Haxorus as the Safe Swap

Rayquaza as the Closer

This is an ABB-style team with Haxorus and Rayquaza in the back and Shadow Alolan Sandslash opening the battles for you.

While Breaking Swipe might be one of the most overpowered Charged moves in Pokemon GO, both Haxorus and Rayquaza are extremely fragile. This makes them fit for the title of a glass cannon.

Rayquaza struggles against Fairy-, Steel-, and Ice-type Pocket Monsters, which are taken care of by Shadow Alolan Sandslash. Haxorus doesn’t get hard-walled by counters as much as Rayquaza, and that’s why it plays the role of a Safe Swap.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Alolan Sandslash Shadow Claw* Ice Punch, Drill Run Haxorus Counter Breaking Swipe*, Earthquake Rayquaza Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe*, Dragon Ascent*

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Shadow Gligar, Venusaur, Azumarill Mandibuzz, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Galarian Stunfisk, Swampert, Lanturn, Registeel, Sableye, and Umbreon.

Best team for Rayquaza in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best Ultra League team for Rayquaza (Image via Sportskeeda || TPC)

The best team for Rayquaza in the Ultra League:

Registeel in the Lead

Altered Forme Giratina as the Safe Swap

Moltres as the Closer

You will rarely ever come across Rayquazas in the open Ultra League. This is because the CP cap in this format does not really allow this legendary dragon to exhibit its full potential. Even though you will come across better Dragon-type attackers here, Rayquaza is a far cry from a pushover.

This team is very promising, especially because of the debuffing potential of both Registeel’s Zap Cannon and Rayquaza.

Giratina is a wonderful safe swap as it does not get hard-walled by a lot of counters.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Registeel Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon* Altered Forme Giratina Shadow Claw Shadow Sneak, Dragon Claw Rayquaza Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe*, Dragon Ascent*

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Shadow Swampert, Cobalion, Charizard, Jellicent, Galarian Stunfisk, Cresselia, Walrein, Obstagoon, Altered Forme Giratina, and Trevenant.

Best team for Rayquaza in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best Master League team for Rayquaza (Image via Sportskeeda || TPC)

The best team for Rayquaza in the Master League:

Rayquaza in the Lead

Shadow Mewtwo as the Safe Swap

Groudon as the Closer

The Master League has no restrictions, and this allows Rayquaza to live up to its full potential. This critter, when unchecked, is a terror, and it is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

With Rayquaza, you will have Mewtwo as the Safe Swap. It also happens to be one of the strongest, if not the strongest, Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO.

Groudon will help you sweep the enemies at the back once Rayquaza and Mewtwo finish dealing with the early leg of your enemy’s roster.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Rayquaza Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe*, Dragon Ascent* Shadow Mewtwo Psycho Cut Psystrike*, Shadow Ball Groudon Mud Shot Fire Punch*, Precipice Blades*

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Garchomp, Groudon, Origin Forme Giratina, Gyarados, Hero Forme Zacian, Metagross, Dialga, and Mewtwo.