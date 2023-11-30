Best teams for Reshiram in Pokemon GO

Reshiram, with its Dragon and Fire typing and a beautiful design, never fails to exhibit its fiery prowess on the battlefields of Pokemon GO. Originally introduced in the fourth generation, Reshiram is the mascot of Pokemon Black. It is a part of the Tao trio that comprises Zekrom, Kyurem, and Reshiram.

In this article, we will delve into the art of crafting the perfect team for Reshiram. We will also talk about the attacks of every creature in the team and also about the enemies that you can counter.

Can you build a team for Reshiram in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Reshiram in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of the writing of this article, Reshiram can only be caught through raids. So, it will always have a Combat Power (CP) that is higher than 1,500.

The Great League format of the GO Battle League has a CP cap of 1,500. Thus, you cannot use Pocket Monsters that have a CP higher than the cap.

Unfortunately, no matter what you do, Reshiram cannot have a CP within the permissible limit of the Great League. So, you cannot build a team with this creature.

Best team for Reshiram in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

The best team for Reshiram in the Ultra League:

Cresselia in the Lead

Charizard as the Safe Swap

Reshiram as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Cresselia: Psycho Cut as the Fast move along with Grass Knot and Moonblast as the Charged moves.

Psycho Cut as the Fast move along with Grass Knot and Moonblast as the Charged moves. Charizard: Wing Attack as the Fast move along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged moves.

Wing Attack as the Fast move along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged moves. Reshiram: Fire Spin as the Fast move along with Crunch and Fusion Flare as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Registeel

Cresselia

Cobalion

Altered Forme Giratina

Virizion

Tapu Fini

Golisopod

Swampert

Poliwrath

Jellicent

Walrein

Guzzlord

Gliscor

Scrafty

Best team for Reshiram in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Reshiram in the Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Reshiram in the Master League:

Ho-Oh in the Lead

Reshiram as the Safe Swap

Zekrom as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Ho-Oh: Incinerate as the Fast move along with Brave Bird and Sacred Fire as the Charged moves.

Incinerate as the Fast move along with Brave Bird and Sacred Fire as the Charged moves. Reshiram: Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Fusion Flare and Overheat as the Charged moves.

Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Fusion Flare and Overheat as the Charged moves. Zekrom: Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Fusion Bolt and Outrage as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Altered Forme Giratina

Groudon

Dragonite

Xerneas

Mewtwo

Hero Forme Zacian

Origin Forme Giratina

Reshiram

Palkia

Dialga

Lugia

Mamoswine

Yveltal

Given its current viability across all formats of the GO Battle League, you should grind the upcoming 5-star raids to get yourself a Reshiram with good PvP IVs in Pokemon GO.