Best teams for Reshiram in Pokemon GO

Reshiram, with its Dragon and Fire typing and a beautiful design, never fails to exhibit its fiery prowess on the battlefields of Pokemon GO. Originally introduced in the fourth generation, Reshiram is the mascot of Pokemon Black. It is a part of the Tao trio that comprises Zekrom, Kyurem, and Reshiram.
In this article, we will delve into the art of crafting the perfect team for Reshiram. We will also talk about the attacks of every creature in the team and also about the enemies that you can counter.
Can you build a team for Reshiram in the Great League of Pokemon GO
As of the writing of this article, Reshiram can only be caught through raids. So, it will always have a Combat Power (CP) that is higher than 1,500.
The Great League format of the GO Battle League has a CP cap of 1,500. Thus, you cannot use Pocket Monsters that have a CP higher than the cap.
Unfortunately, no matter what you do, Reshiram cannot have a CP within the permissible limit of the Great League. So, you cannot build a team with this creature.
Best team for Reshiram in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO
The best team for Reshiram in the Ultra League:
- Cresselia in the Lead
- Charizard as the Safe Swap
- Reshiram as the Closer
Attacks of all the creatures in this team:
- Cresselia: Psycho Cut as the Fast move along with Grass Knot and Moonblast as the Charged moves.
- Charizard: Wing Attack as the Fast move along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged moves.
- Reshiram: Fire Spin as the Fast move along with Crunch and Fusion Flare as the Charged moves.
This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:
- Registeel
- Cresselia
- Cobalion
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Virizion
- Tapu Fini
- Golisopod
- Swampert
- Poliwrath
- Jellicent
- Walrein
- Guzzlord
- Gliscor
- Scrafty
Best team for Reshiram in the Master League of Pokemon GO
The best team for Reshiram in the Master League:
- Ho-Oh in the Lead
- Reshiram as the Safe Swap
- Zekrom as the Closer
Attacks of all the creatures in this team:
- Ho-Oh: Incinerate as the Fast move along with Brave Bird and Sacred Fire as the Charged moves.
- Reshiram: Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Fusion Flare and Overheat as the Charged moves.
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Fusion Bolt and Outrage as the Charged moves.
This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Groudon
- Dragonite
- Xerneas
- Mewtwo
- Hero Forme Zacian
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Reshiram
- Palkia
- Dialga
- Lugia
- Mamoswine
- Yveltal
Given its current viability across all formats of the GO Battle League, you should grind the upcoming 5-star raids to get yourself a Reshiram with good PvP IVs in Pokemon GO.