Best teams for Steelix and Shadow Steelix in Pokemon GO

Steelix is a great Steel- and Ground-type attacker for PvP battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Steel-type creatures have always been of great utility in the GO Battle League. Steelix and its shadow variant have been at the top of their game for many consecutive seasons.

In this article, we will walk through the best teams for Steelix and Shadow Steelix, including attacks of all creatures and opponents you can defeat in Pokemon GO.

Best Steelix and Shadow Steelix team in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Steelix in the Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Steelix/Shadow Steelix in the Great League:

Pelipper in the Lead

Registeel as the Safe Swap

Steelix as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pelipper: Wing Attack as the Fast move with Weather Ball and Hurricane as the Charged moves.

Wing Attack as the Fast move with Weather Ball and Hurricane as the Charged moves. Registeel: Lock-On as the Fast move with Icy Wind and Drill Run as the Charged moves.

Lock-On as the Fast move with Icy Wind and Drill Run as the Charged moves. Steelix: Dragon Tail as the Fast move with Earthquake and Breaking Swipe as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Medicham, Carbink, Lickitung, Pelipper, Scrafty, Serperior, Sableye, Vigoroth, Alolan Ninetales, Quagsire, and Jellicent.

Best Steelix and Shadow Steelix team in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Steelix in the Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Steelix/Shadow Steelix in the Ultra League:

Tapu Fini in the Lead

Shadow Steelix as the Safe Swap

Altered Forme Giratina as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Tapu Fini: Water Gun as the Fast move with Surf and Moonblast as the Charged moves.

Water Gun as the Fast move with Surf and Moonblast as the Charged moves. Shadow Steelix: Dragon Tail as the Fast move with Psychic Fangs and Breaking Swipe as the Charged moves.

Dragon Tail as the Fast move with Psychic Fangs and Breaking Swipe as the Charged moves. Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw as the Fast move with Shadow Force and Dragon Claw as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Steelix, Virizion, Golisopod, Aurorus, Gliscor, Scrafty, Guzzlord, Swampert, Mandibuzz, Altered Forme Giratina, and Cobalion.

Best Steelix and Shadow Steelix team in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Steelix in the Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Steelix/Shadow Steelix in the Master League:

Steelix in the Lead

Shadow Mewtwo as the Safe Swap

Kyogre as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Steelix: Dragon Tail as the Fast move with Heavy Slam and Breaking Swipe as the Charged moves.

Dragon Tail as the Fast move with Heavy Slam and Breaking Swipe as the Charged moves. Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut as the Fast move with Psystrike and Hyper Beam as the Charged moves.

Psycho Cut as the Fast move with Psystrike and Hyper Beam as the Charged moves. Kyogre: Waterfall as the Fast move with Surf and Origin Pulse as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Altered Forme Giratina, Mamoswine, Gyarados, Ursaluna, Lugia, Mewtwo, Hero Forme Zacian, Zekrom, Rayquaza, and Palkia.