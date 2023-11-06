Best teams for Virizion in Pokemon GO

Virizion is a great Fighting- and Grass-type attacker that can be used for your PvP battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League. In fact, it boasts the best Fighting-type movesets in the game. Those who don't have a Virizion in their collection can get one from the upcoming five-star raids in Pokemon GO. With its shiny version also on the table, you don't want to miss out on this opportunity.

This article will walk you through the best teams for Virizion, including the attacks of all the creatures and the opponents you can defeat.

Can you build a team for Virizion in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Virizion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You cannot build a team around Virizion for the Great League format since its Combat Power (CP) cannot be at or under 1,500. The CP limitation in the Great League (1,500 CP) will prevent you from using creatures with a CP higher than the permissible figure.

Currently, the only way of acquiring this beast is through raids. As a result, Virizion’s CP cannot dip below 1,500. Even with CP rollover via trading, you cannot get one under that limit.

Best team for Virizion in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

The best team for Virizion in the Ultra League:

Virizion in the Lead

Greedent as the Safe Swap

Steelix as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Virizion: Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Leaf Blade and Sacred Sword as the Charged moves.

Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Leaf Blade and Sacred Sword as the Charged moves. Greedent: Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Body Slam and Crunch as the Charged moves.

Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Body Slam and Crunch as the Charged moves. Steelix: Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Breaking Swipe and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Registeel, Scrafty, Dubwool, Tapu Fini, Poliwrath, Golisopod, Mandibuzz, Cresselia, Altered Giratina, Steelix, Swampert, and Walrein.

Best team for Virizion in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Virizion and Shiny Virizion (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Virizion in the Master League:

Metagross in the Lead

Virizion as the Safe Swap

Dragonite as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Metagross: Bullet Punch as the Fast move, along with Meteor Mash and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

Bullet Punch as the Fast move, along with Meteor Mash and Earthquake as the Charged moves. Virizion: Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Sacred Sword and Stone Edge as the Charged moves.

Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Sacred Sword and Stone Edge as the Charged moves. Dragonite: Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Superpower as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Altered Giratina, Groudon, Dragonite, Lugia, Kyogre, Reshiram, Ursaluna, Gyarados, Rayquaza, Palkia, Mamoswine, and Dialga.