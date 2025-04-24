Applin is coming to Pokemon GO as part of the Sweet Discoveries event, which takes place from April 24, 2025, at 10 am to April 29, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Currently, you can evolve Applin into one of two evolutions – Flapple and Appletun. Dipplin, the third Applin evolution, which can evolve into Hydrapple, is not yet available in the game.
In this article, we explain how to evolve your Applin in Pokemon GO.
What are the best tips and tricks to evolve Applin in Pokemon GO?
Collecting Applin Candy
Whether you intend to get a Flapple or Appletun, you must collect 200 Applin Candy for both. The first thing to do is catch as many Applin as possible during the event. You can accomplish this by:
- Completing Timed Research
- Tapping on Apples
- Trading with other players
Completing Timed Research
Collect and complete the Event-specific Timed Research for more Applin encounters. Use Pinap Berries (or Silver Pinap Berries if you can spare them) to increase the Applin Candy you get from these encounters.
Tapping on Apples
As part of the Sweet Discoveries Event, apples will start spawning in the wild, providing you with a chance to encounter an Applin.
Trading with other players
If you don't have enough Applin Candy, consider trading with friends to meet the minimum requirements. However, ensure that Applin is registered in your Pokedex, or the cost of trading will increase by a huge margin.
Collecting Sweet or Tart Apples
Once you have enough Applin Candy, you must collect 20 apples as a secondary requirement. To get Flapple or Appletun, the final requirements are:
- Evolve Applin into Flapple: 200 Applin Candy + 20 Tart Apples
- Evolve Applin into Appletun: 200 Applin Candy + 20 Sweet Apples
To collect either Sweet or Tart Apples, tap on apples that spawn in the wild. To boost the odds of these apples spawning, you can use a Mossy Lure Module at a Pokestop.
