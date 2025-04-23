  • home icon
Flapple vs Appletun in Pokemon GO: Which is the better Applin evolution?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 23, 2025 22:42 GMT
Flapple vs Appletun in Pokemon GO
Flapple vs Appletun in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Players might have to choose between Flapple and Appletun in Pokemon GO. The creatures evolve from Applin when fed 200 Candy alongside 20 Tart Apples or 20 Sweet Apples, respectively. These are some hefty evolution requirements, considering the creature will be fairly rare to come by

Whether you are someone who has to choose between one or simply someone who's caught up in the Flapple vs Appletun in Pokemon GO argument, this article has you covered. This is a deep dive into the creatures' viability in PvP and PvE battles to help you decide based on quantitative aspects.

Flapple vs Appletun in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Here is what Flapple and Appletun look like side by side:

FlappleAppletun
TypeGrass and Dragon
Grass and Dragon
Attack214178
Defense144146
Stamina172242
Max CP2,7882,772
Fast AttacksDragon Breath and Bullet Seed
Astonish and Bullet Seed
Charged AttacksSeed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Fly
Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Energy Ball
Flapple vs Appletun in Pokemon GO PvP

Flapple vs Appletun in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Flapple vs Appletun in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

With a max CP of 2,788 and 2,772, Flapple and Appletun are eligible for the Great and Ultra Leagues only. At the outset, neither creature appears to be top meta. Both critters have some good moves. However, their disbalanced typing, which leaves them with six weaknesses and only four resistances — of which three are double resistances — makes them in the middle of nowhere.

Appletun, with its additional bulk, and access to the Ghost-type Astonish comes out on top in both the Great League and the Ultra League. Here is a side-by-side comparison of the creatures' performance in different shielded situations in the two staple GBL formats:

vs. Great League meta
FlappleAppletun
0-08-40-018-30-0
1-112-36-017-31-0
2-210-38-012-36-0
vs. Ultra League meta
FlappleAppletun
0-04-38-012-30-0
1-14-38-09-33-0
2-25-37-08-34-0
Simulations run on PvPoke suggest that that Appletun outperforms Flapple in both leagues. With Appletun's best moveset, it can even be a decent closer in the Great League. On the other hand, with or without its Flapple's best moveset, the creature has little PvP use.

Flapple vs Appletun in Pokemon GO PvE

Offensively, neither Flapple nor Appletun are viable Grass-type or Dragon-type attackers. However, Flapple, with its higher base Attack and STAB Fast Attacks has a slight edge. Either way, don't bother using these creatures for any serious raids

Defensively, Appletun is the better pick as it has quite a respectable base Stamina. Level it up to 35 - 40 and you can potentially earn quite a few PokeCoins leaving it at the Gym.

Conclusion: Should you choose Flapple or Appletun in Pokemon GO?

If you have limited resources, choose Appletun as it gives you more value in both PvP and PvE battles. It has decent potential as a Great League closer and a good Gym Defender in Pokemon GO is always worth keeping by your side.

