What are apples in Pokemon GO? Types and uses

Pokemon GO will soon see apples showing up in the game. These fruits are a part of the Sweet Discoveries event taking place from April 24, 2025, at 10 am local time to April 29, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Once this event begins, players will encounter apples in the wild. Tapping on them will reward you with either Sweet Apples, Tart Apples, or encounters with Pokemon like Applin, which is set to make its debut.

Players can use the Sweet Apple and Tart Apple in Pokemon GO to evolve Applin into Appletun and Flapple, respectively. Additionally, apples will show up more often if the player uses a Mossy Lure Module.

Apples in Pokemon GO: Types and uses

Sweet Apple and Tart Apple in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both the Sweet Apple and Tart Apple are evolution items for Applin. These apples allow players to get Appletun and Flapple. Here are the requirements for their evolution:

Evolving Applin into Appletun: An Applin needs 200 Applin Candy and 20 Sweet Apples to evolve into Appletun.

Players can acquire both evolution items from random apples that spawn in the wild. Those lucky may even get chance encounters with the Pokemon Applin as well. Applin is a Grass/Dragon dual-type Pokemon first introduced in Generation VIII. It was first discovered in the Galar region.

How to get more apples in Pokemon GO

Mossy Lure Module in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Using a Mossy Lure Module will increase the chances of apples spawning in Pokemon GO. Besides, this particular Lure Module tends to increase the spawn rate of several species of Pokemon, most of which are Bug, Grass, or Poison types. These include:

Oddish

Venonat

Bellsprout

Tangela

Eevee

Sudowoodo

Hoppip

Yanma

Roselia

Cherubi

Additionally, players evolving an Eevee near a Pokestop with a Mossy Lure Module are guaranteed to get a Leafeon. Trainers can tell if a Mossy Lure Module is active from the presence of leaves around a Pokestop.

