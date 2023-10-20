Best tips and tricks for Shuppet and Banette PokeStop Showcases in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players exploring the Halloween Part I event from October 19-26, 2023, can find plenty of spooky activities to participate in. One such example is a new set of Pokestop Showcases that allow Shuppet, Banette, and Houndstone to be entered. Depending on players' rankings, they can rake in plenty of in-game rewards for showing their best individual of the three species.

The showcases are segmented throughout Pokemon GO's Halloween event, and Shuppet and Banette are the first duo to be admitted from October 20-22. During this time, trainers can enter the largest Shuppet and/or Banette they can find to win and collect items, Stardust, and experience.

If Pokemon GO fans are headed out to Pokestops to enter their local showcases, there are a few tips they may want to keep in mind.

Tips for Pokemon GO's Shuppet/Banette Pokestop Showcases

Chart the showcase Pokestops

Showcase locations are pre-determined each Pokemon GO season (Image via Niantic)

Since Pokestop Showcases are relatively new in Pokemon GO, some fans may not know they appear in the same Pokestops throughout a given season. This means that if players have encountered a stop with a showcase earlier on in the Season of Adventures Abound, they can return to them on October 20-22 to find the Shuppet/Banette showcases.

Even though players can only enter three showcases at a time, it's a good idea to remember (or even mark) which stops are hosting showcases so they can be re-used throughout the Halloween event.

IVs matter!

A species' IVs factor into its size evaluation in Pokestop Showcases (Image via Niantic)

To this point, all of Pokemon GO's Pokestop Showcases have been judged based on the size of an entrant. Size has a somewhat complex formula for calculation, but it comes down to players finding the tallest and heaviest 'mon they can, but there's an additional factor to consider.

Specifically, a Pokemon's IV stats are the final part of the size calculation for Pokestop Showcases. Since this is the case, players may want to search for Shuppet or Banette that possess high IVs even if they don't have the best height or weight overall.

Mega Banette raids should be beneficial

Taking on Mega Banette raids may result in high-quality showcase entrants (Image via Niantic)

Although this doesn't necessarily help players entering Shuppet showcases, it's still worth considering for Banette entries. While capturing and evolving Shuppet into Banette is an excellent way to acquire one for Pokestop Showcases, it isn't the only option for trainers, especially those with a strong collection of Dark-type Pokemon.

This is because Mega Banette is present as a raid boss after October 20 at 10:00 am local time, giving trainers an extra opportunity to capture Banette without needing evolution. Granted, raiding Mega Banette can often require additional trainers, but capturing Banette in this capacity can often result in one that can fit perfectly within Pokestop Showcases.

