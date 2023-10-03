Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcases October 2023: All dates and featured Pokemon

This month, Pokemon GO trainers will have a new schedule of PokeStop Showcases to deal with. The recently introduced mechanic is based on that of the Pokemon Contest from the mainline series, where the participating pocket monsters are judged on a variety of factors. In Niantic's AR title, one of these criteria is the critter's size.

So, which pocket monsters will be featured in PokeStop Showcases in Pokemon GO in October 2023? This article explains more.

Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcases October 2023 complete guide

Niantic has already revealed the Pokemon GO October 2023 content roadmap. It shared the schedule for PokeStop Showcases for this month. The eligible pocket monsters and their schedule are as follows:

Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe

September 30 to October 2 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

???

October 5 to October 9 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

???

October 12 to October 13 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Timburr and Conkeldurr

October 15 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist

October 16 to October 17 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Shuppet and Banette

October 20 to October 22 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

???

October 23 to October 25 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Phantump

October 26 to October 28 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

Gastly and Gengar

October 29 to October 31 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time).

(??? refers to unannounced pocket monsters)

During these periods, trainers can find specific PokeStops hosting showcases for these pocket monsters. They can then choose to participate in the same. Regarding the judging criteria, the game's wiki states:

"Each Showcase judges a specific Pokémon species under a specific criteria. The Pokémon is given a certain amount of points based on how well it meets the criteria. A leaderboard can be viewed to see how each participant's Pokémon placed."

Previously featured pocket monsters in PokeStop Showcases ever since its launch are as follows:

Fomantis

Squirtle

Snorlax

Amaura

Tyrunt

Politoed

Poliwrath

Poliwag

Petilil

Cacnea

Oddish

Seedot

Greninja

Froakie

Dragalge

Skrelp

Goomy

Pikachu

Rayquaza

Charmander

Charizard

Lechonk

Nymble

Pawmi

Oddish

Spoink

Grubbin

Vikabolt

It is likely that the first unknown PokeStop Showcase will have something to do with the upcoming Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokemon GO. We will update this article as soon as more information is available.