Best way to solo 7-star Inteleon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Annihilape is capable of soloing the 7-star Inteleon Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's arguably the best option for this bout since it's not Version Exclusive. Not to mention, building one will be incredibly valuable for future Tera Raid Battles. There are technically a few different ways to solo a 7-star Inteleon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with Annihilape.

This article will include two similar builds and what players can get from them. It doesn't really matter which one you use since both have been confirmed to work. Just as a quick reminder: You can get Annihilape by making Primeape use Rage Fist 20 times and then leveling it up.

How to solo 7-star Inteleon Tera Raid with Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This battle should be easy if you follow this guide (Image via Game Freak)

Here is one set that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers may consider:

Nature: Adamant

Adamant Ability: Defiant

Defiant EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def

252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def Item: Covert Cloak

Covert Cloak Tera Type: Fighting

Fighting Moves: Bulk Up + Drain Punch + Rage Fist

An Adamant Nature and these EVs ensure that Annihilape will hit incredibly hard. Defiant is the preferred Ability since the 7-star Inteleon can Tearful Look, which normally lowers its target's attacking stats. However, Defiant will buff Annihilape's Attack far more than it gets reduced.

Covert Cloak is used here to prevent the chance of Annihilape ever getting Frozen by Blizzard. From there, just use Bulk Up and then Drain Punch. Do note that this battle has Mist set up from Turn 1, meaning you cannot use the usual Screech gimmick to cheese this battle.

Here is another good Annihilape build to consider in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Nature: Adamant

Adamant Ability: Defiant

Defiant EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def

252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def Item: Metronome

Metronome Tera Type: Fighting

Fighting Moves: Sunny Day + Bulk Up + Drain Punch + Rage Fist

A little-known secret about Sunny Day is that it prevents the Freeze status ailment from ever happening while the harsh sunlight is active. That way, you can forego Covert Cloak and instead use Metronome as the item.

Metronome boosts the damage of the same attack being used consecutively by 20% each time. This effect stacks up to 100%, which you can easily achieve just by spamming Drain Punch.

Rewards for beating a 7-star Inteleon Tera Raid Battle

Most Trainers should be able to win easily if they follow the guide down to a tee (Image via Game Freak)

The first time you beat a 7-star Inteleon, you can catch it and receive TM143 and an Ability Patch once. Its base drops include:

6x Exp. Candy L

4x Exp. Candy XL

5x Zinc

20x Ice Tera Shards

You may also get more Exp. Candies, an Ability Capsule, an Ability Patch, or various treasures to sell. This Inteleon will have the Mightiest Mark, and this Tera Raid Battle only lasts from the following dates:

April 28 - April 30, 2023

May 5 - May 7, 2023

Trainers should raise an Annihilape if they wish to easily complete this challenge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

