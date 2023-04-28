How to best counter 7-star Inteleon Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid Battles can be tough, with Inteleon's recent one being bound to stump some players. This particular bout involves players fighting an Ice-Type who will automatically set up Snowscape to spam Blizzards. Thankfully, there are several ways to counter this terrifying foe. This guide will cover everything players need to know about this 7-star Tera Raid Battle.

For example, this battle is first available from April 28-30, 2023. Once it ends, this 7-star Tera Raid Battle will return on May 5 before ending on May 7, 2023. There's plenty of time to train something that counters Inteleon.

How Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers can easily counter the 7-star Inteleon Tera Raid Battle

The official promotional image used for this 7-star Tera Raid Battle (Image via Game Freak)

Here are the moves that this Ice-Type Inteleon will use against you:

Blizzard

Snipe Shot

Dark Pulse

Tearful Look

Mist

Snowscape

It will always start with Mist and Snowscape, with the latter guaranteeing that its Blizzards are 100% accurate. A few strategies are worth discussing to clear this 7-star Tera Raid Battle easily.

This form is exclusive to Scarlet, but Violet players can trade for it (Image via Game Freak)

First, a Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros is capable of OHKOing this foe if you have the right allies. Here's what you and your three friends need in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros EV Trained in Attack. It must have Anger Point as its Ability.

A Stonejourner.

Something else to use Sunny Day.

Anything that can guarantee a Critical Hit on Paldean Tauros. Meowscarada with Flower Trick is an example.

Here is the strategy:

Wait for a friend to set up Sunny Day. Have another friend hit your Paldean Tauros with a guaranteed critical hit move like Flower Trick. Anger Point will activate, giving your Paldean Tauros +6 Attack. Stonejourner has Power Spot as its Ability, which buffs all the power of all allies' attacks by 30%. Paldean Tauros uses Flare Blitz to eliminate the 7-star Tera Raid Battle in a single hit.

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide should work, provided Inteleon doesn't crit Tauros with Snipe Shot, and your allies don't get Frozen by Blizzard.

How to solo 7-star Inteleon

Annihilape works for practically everything in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Annihilape has been found to solo this 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Remember that a little RNG is involved (as you don't want to get Critically Hit too often). Here is the build:

Nature: Adamant

Adamant Ability: Defiant

Defiant EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def

252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def Item: Covert Cloak

Covert Cloak Moves: Bulk Up + Drain Punch + Rage Fist

Bulk Up + Drain Punch + Rage Fist Tera Type: Fighting

Sadly, the Screech strategy isn't good here since Inteleon sets up Mist on Turn 1 to block that move. Just use Bulk Up and spam Drain Punch to heal. If you run out of Drain Punch PP, switch to Rage Fist. Covert Cloak will protect Annihilape from ever getting Frozen by Blizzard, which will help remove much of this fight's RNG in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

There are other strategies, but the above suggestions should be easy enough for both teams and solo players to follow.

Poll : 0 votes