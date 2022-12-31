Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All marks and how to get each one

Some trainers might be curious to know about all the marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how they can obtain them. After all, some of these marks are unique.

It is impossible for a Pocket Monster to have every single one of these features in the games. For example, Jumbo Mark is only for the biggest Pocket Monsters, whereas Mini Mark is solely for the smallest. Obviously, you cannot possibly fulfill both conditions in this scenario.

This guide covers all possible ribbons and titles that you can get in both games.

Note: None of the marks are version exclusive.

List of all marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a complete list of all the marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and their titles:

Absent-Minded Mark: The Spacey

The Spacey Alpha Mark: The Former Alpha

The Former Alpha Angry Mark: The Furious

The Furious Blizzard Mark: The Shivering

The Shivering Calmness Mark: The Serene

The Serene Charismatic Mark: The Radiant

The Radiant Cloudy Mark: The Cloud Watcher

The Cloud Watcher Crafty Mark: The Opportunist

The Opportunist Dawn Mark: The Early Riser

The Early Riser Destiny Mark: The Chosen One

The Chosen One Dry Mark: The Parched

The Parched Dusk Mark: The Dozy

The Dozy Excited Mark: The Giddy

The Giddy Ferocious Mark: The Rampaging

The Rampaging Flustered Mark: The Easily Flustered

The Easily Flustered Humble Mark: The Humble

The Humble Intellectual Mark: The Scholar

The Scholar Intense Mark: The Feisty

The Feisty Itemfinder Mark: The Treasure Hunter

The Treasure Hunter Gourmand Mark: The Gourmet

The Gourmet Jittery Mark: The Anxious

The Anxious Joyful Mark: The Joyful

The Joyful Jumbo Mark: The Great

The Great Kindly Mark: The Kindhearted

The Kindhearted Lunchtime Mark: The Peckish

The Peckish Mightiest Mark: The Unrivaled

The Unrivaled Mini Mark: The Teeny

The Teeny Partner Mark: The Reliable Partner

The Reliable Partner Peeved Mark: The Grumpy

The Grumpy Prideful Mark: The Arrogant

The Arrogant Pumped-Up Mark: The Driven

The Driven Rainy Mark: The Sodden

The Sodden Rare Mark: The Recluse

The Recluse Rowdy Mark: The Rowdy

The Rowdy Sandstorm Mark: The Sandswept

The Sandswept Scowling Mark: The Stern

The Stern Sleepy-Time Mark: The Sleepy

The Sleepy Slump Mark: The Worn-Out

The Worn-Out Smiley Mark: The Beaming

The Beaming Snowy Mark: The Snow Frolicker

The Snow Frolicker Stormy Mark: The Thunderstruck

The Thunderstruck Teary Mark: The Teary-Eyed

The Teary-Eyed Thorny Mark: The Pompous

The Pompous Titan Mark: The Former Titan

The Former Titan Uncommon Mark: The Sociable

The Sociable Unsure Mark: The Reluctant

The Reluctant Upbeat Mark: The Chipper

The Chipper Vigor Mark: The Lively

The Lively Zero-Energy Mark: The Apathetic

The Apathetic Zoned-Out Mark: The Daydreamer

Most of these marks are only applicable to wild Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Additionally, titles are applied at the end of the name, meaning you would see something like Pikachu, the Chosen One.

How to get all marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This one is only available on your birthday (Image via Game Freak)

Let's start with the new marks that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is how you can get them:

Alpha Mark: Given to former Alphas from Legends of Arceus

Given to former Alphas from Legends of Arceus Destiny Mark: All wild Pocket Monsters have a 1/25 chance of having it on your birthday

All wild Pocket Monsters have a 1/25 chance of having it on your birthday Gourmand Mark: Make sandwiches involving Meal Power

Make sandwiches involving Meal Power Jumbo Mark: Only for the biggest Pocket Monsters

Only for the biggest Pocket Monsters Mightiest Mark: Only for Pocket Monsters caught in a 7-star Tera Raid.

Only for Pocket Monsters caught in a 7-star Tera Raid. Mini Mark: Only for the tiniest Pocket Monsters

Only for the tiniest Pocket Monsters Partner Mark: Have a Friendship value of 200 or higher.

Have a Friendship value of 200 or higher. Titan Mark: Given to former Titans

Note: The Itemfinder Mark is currently unobtainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Upbeat is one of many marks that you might randomly get on a wild Pocket Monster anywhere in the two games (Image via Game Freak)

Here are the generic marks that apply to all wild Pokemon in with a 1/100 chance:

Absent-Minded Mark

Angry Mark

Calmness Mark

Charismatic Mark

Crafty Mark

Excited Mark

Ferocious Mark

Flustered Mark

Humble Mark

Intellectual Mark

Intense Mark

Jittery Mark

Joyful Mark

Kindly Mark

Peeved Mark

Prideful Mark

Pumped-Up Mark

Rowdy Mark

Scowling Mark

Slump Mark

Smiley Mark

Teary Mark

Thorny Mark

Unsure Mark

Upbeat Mark

Vigor Mark

Zero-Energy Mark

Zoned-Out Mark

There are two more marks tied to random chance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and they aren't connected to other external factors. Here they are, alongside their rarities:

Rare Mark: 1/1000

1/1000 Uncommon Mark: 1/50

Rare Mark has the lowest chance of appearing on a wild Pocket Monster out of every obtainable mark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything else on this list is tied to weather and the time of day (Image via Game Freak)

All remaining marks are tied to weather-related stuff and the time of day. They have a 1/50 chance of appearing on any wild Pocket Monster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here they are, as well as the weather associated with them:

Blizzard Mark: Snowstorm

Snowstorm Cloudy Mark: Cloudy

Cloudy Dawn Mark: Morning (6 am ~ 11:59 am)

Morning (6 am ~ 11:59 am) Dry Mark: Harsh sunlight

Harsh sunlight Dusk Mark: Evening (7 pm ~ 7:59 pm)

Evening (7 pm ~ 7:59 pm) Lunchtime Mark: Afternoon (12 pm ~ 6:59 pm)

Afternoon (12 pm ~ 6:59 pm) Rainy Mark: Rain

Rain Sandstorm Mark: Sandstorm

Sandstorm Sleepy-Time Mark: Night (8 pm ~ 5:59 am)

Night (8 pm ~ 5:59 am) Snowy Mark: Snow

Snow Stormy Mark: Stormy weather

That's how you can get all the marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Game Freak could always introduce more in the future. For instance, they could make the Itemfinder Mark obtainable in a later patch.

Poll : Do you plan on mark hunting? Yes No 0 votes