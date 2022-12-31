Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All marks and how to get each one

Some trainers might be curious to know about all the marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how they can obtain them. After all, some of these marks are unique.
It is impossible for a Pocket Monster to have every single one of these features in the games. For example, Jumbo Mark is only for the biggest Pocket Monsters, whereas Mini Mark is solely for the smallest. Obviously, you cannot possibly fulfill both conditions in this scenario.
This guide covers all possible ribbons and titles that you can get in both games.
Note: None of the marks are version exclusive.
List of all marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here is a complete list of all the marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and their titles:
- Absent-Minded Mark: The Spacey
- Alpha Mark: The Former Alpha
- Angry Mark: The Furious
- Blizzard Mark: The Shivering
- Calmness Mark: The Serene
- Charismatic Mark: The Radiant
- Cloudy Mark: The Cloud Watcher
- Crafty Mark: The Opportunist
- Dawn Mark: The Early Riser
- Destiny Mark: The Chosen One
- Dry Mark: The Parched
- Dusk Mark: The Dozy
- Excited Mark: The Giddy
- Ferocious Mark: The Rampaging
- Flustered Mark: The Easily Flustered
- Humble Mark: The Humble
- Intellectual Mark: The Scholar
- Intense Mark: The Feisty
- Itemfinder Mark: The Treasure Hunter
- Gourmand Mark: The Gourmet
- Jittery Mark: The Anxious
- Joyful Mark: The Joyful
- Jumbo Mark: The Great
- Kindly Mark: The Kindhearted
- Lunchtime Mark: The Peckish
- Mightiest Mark: The Unrivaled
- Mini Mark: The Teeny
- Partner Mark: The Reliable Partner
- Peeved Mark: The Grumpy
- Prideful Mark: The Arrogant
- Pumped-Up Mark: The Driven
- Rainy Mark: The Sodden
- Rare Mark: The Recluse
- Rowdy Mark: The Rowdy
- Sandstorm Mark: The Sandswept
- Scowling Mark: The Stern
- Sleepy-Time Mark: The Sleepy
- Slump Mark: The Worn-Out
- Smiley Mark: The Beaming
- Snowy Mark: The Snow Frolicker
- Stormy Mark: The Thunderstruck
- Teary Mark: The Teary-Eyed
- Thorny Mark: The Pompous
- Titan Mark: The Former Titan
- Uncommon Mark: The Sociable
- Unsure Mark: The Reluctant
- Upbeat Mark: The Chipper
- Vigor Mark: The Lively
- Zero-Energy Mark: The Apathetic
- Zoned-Out Mark: The Daydreamer
Most of these marks are only applicable to wild Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Additionally, titles are applied at the end of the name, meaning you would see something like Pikachu, the Chosen One.
How to get all marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Let's start with the new marks that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is how you can get them:
- Alpha Mark: Given to former Alphas from Legends of Arceus
- Destiny Mark: All wild Pocket Monsters have a 1/25 chance of having it on your birthday
- Gourmand Mark: Make sandwiches involving Meal Power
- Jumbo Mark: Only for the biggest Pocket Monsters
- Mightiest Mark: Only for Pocket Monsters caught in a 7-star Tera Raid.
- Mini Mark: Only for the tiniest Pocket Monsters
- Partner Mark: Have a Friendship value of 200 or higher.
- Titan Mark: Given to former Titans
Note: The Itemfinder Mark is currently unobtainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Here are the generic marks that apply to all wild Pokemon in with a 1/100 chance:
- Absent-Minded Mark
- Angry Mark
- Calmness Mark
- Charismatic Mark
- Crafty Mark
- Excited Mark
- Ferocious Mark
- Flustered Mark
- Humble Mark
- Intellectual Mark
- Intense Mark
- Jittery Mark
- Joyful Mark
- Kindly Mark
- Peeved Mark
- Prideful Mark
- Pumped-Up Mark
- Rowdy Mark
- Scowling Mark
- Slump Mark
- Smiley Mark
- Teary Mark
- Thorny Mark
- Unsure Mark
- Upbeat Mark
- Vigor Mark
- Zero-Energy Mark
- Zoned-Out Mark
There are two more marks tied to random chance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and they aren't connected to other external factors. Here they are, alongside their rarities:
- Rare Mark: 1/1000
- Uncommon Mark: 1/50
Rare Mark has the lowest chance of appearing on a wild Pocket Monster out of every obtainable mark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
All remaining marks are tied to weather-related stuff and the time of day. They have a 1/50 chance of appearing on any wild Pocket Monster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here they are, as well as the weather associated with them:
- Blizzard Mark: Snowstorm
- Cloudy Mark: Cloudy
- Dawn Mark: Morning (6 am ~ 11:59 am)
- Dry Mark: Harsh sunlight
- Dusk Mark: Evening (7 pm ~ 7:59 pm)
- Lunchtime Mark: Afternoon (12 pm ~ 6:59 pm)
- Rainy Mark: Rain
- Sandstorm Mark: Sandstorm
- Sleepy-Time Mark: Night (8 pm ~ 5:59 am)
- Snowy Mark: Snow
- Stormy Mark: Stormy weather
That's how you can get all the marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Game Freak could always introduce more in the future. For instance, they could make the Itemfinder Mark obtainable in a later patch.
