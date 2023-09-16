Best ways to prepare for Pokemon GO Oddish Research Day (September 17)

Oddish Research Day is coming to Pokemon GO on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 2 pm local time. It will last hours, ending at 5 pm local time on the same day. As its name suggests, this event will be featuring Oddish. However, many other Pocket Monsters that will be useful for you in the long run are going to be included in it as well. Besides Pokemon spawns, the Oddish Research Day in Pokemon GO will offer a lot of bonuses that you can enjoy during it.

This article will provide you with some tips that will help you make the most of this event.

Best tips and tricks for Oddish Research Day in Pokemon GO

What are the bonuses available during Oddish Research Day in Pokemon GO?

You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:

2x chances of catching Stardust for any creature you encounter and capture during the event.

Boosted XXL and XXS Oddish spawns.

Wild Oddish will have the possibility of holding a Sun Stone, which is a rare occurrence.

Boosted Shiny Oddish odds during this event.

If you catch an Oddish holding a Sun Stone, you can evolve it into a Bellossom. You can evolve a regular version of the former into the same if you have a Sun Stone in your inventory from your previous adventures in Pokemon GO.

If you do not wish to use that item, your Oddish will evolve into a Vileplume.

What Pokemon should you catch during Oddish Research Day in Pokemon GO?

You will encounter the following creatures during this event:

Paras, along with its shiny variant

Venonat, along with its shiny variant

Bellsprout, along with its shiny variant

Shroomish, along with its shiny variant

Roselia, along with its shiny variant

Cacnea, along with its shiny variant

Foongus, along with its shiny variant

Bounsweet

These spawns might not seem appealing. However, if you consider the Stardust bonus, this event may seem more lucrative as a whole.

Paras, Shroomish, and Foongus normally give you 500 Stardust (625 with weather boost) for every catch. If you add the 2x multiplier that you get during this event, you will get 1,000 Stardust (1,250 with weather boost) for every catch.

If you have a Star Piece activated during this Research Day, it will further increase your acquired Stardust by 30%. Thus, if you catch any of the aforementioned creatures with a weather boost, you will get 1,876 Stardust every time you capture a critter.

If you want the 2x and 30% bonuses to last the entire three hours of the Oddish Research Day event, you will have to keep a stack of 6 Star Pieces. Keep 3 Incense for this event to maximize the chances of Pokemon spawning around you. The more creatures you catch, the more Stardust you will earn.

Oddish will only be a Field Research exclusive, but this title's official website does mention that the crater might spawn in the wild with a Sun Stone. So, keep your eye out for Oddish when you're out and about, too.

Is it worth playing Oddish Research Day in Pokemon GO?

The hiked Stardust earnings should be enticing enough to make you want to play this event. You will also get a lot of miles for your eggs while walking around during this Research Day. Moreover, you also have a chance to encounter shinies during this event.

Furthermore, Bellossom is a fairly decent critter to use in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Similarly, Vileplume is not too shabby either.

While you won’t get a lot of creatures viable in the Pokemon GO Battle League from this event, you will still benefit from all the other incentives.