Binacle's shiny form cannot be caught in Pokemon GO yet

A Kalos region native, Binacle was introduced to Pokemon GO on Sustainability Week on February 20, 2021, and it has subsequently been caught by trainers worldwide.

Known in the Pokedex as the Two-Handed Pokemon, Binacle is approaching its one-year anniversary of being added to the popular mobile title. However, one particular thing is missing from it and its evolution Barbaracle which is their shiny forms.

Trainers, especially those that collect shinies in particular, may be wondering why Binacle/Barbaracle's shiny forms haven't yet made it into the game.

Pokemon GO: Why is Binacle's shiny form missing?

Binacle and Barbaracle are approaching their one-year anniversary in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

In Pokemon GO, a Pokemon's shiny form can be absent for a number of reasons. In many cases, Niantic tends to have plans to release shiny forms as part of future promotions and events.

This was seen recently with the Pokemon Litleo and Pyroar, who received their shiny forms during the Lunar New Year event despite being released during the Kalos Celebration Event in December 2020. This effectively uses shiny forms as an incentive for players to participate in events, though many players are unhappy with this particular decision by Niantic.

Another reason may have to do with shiny priority. Certain Pokemon's shiny forms have been requested by fans for some time, and as a result Niantic has likely examined them more closely than other Pokemon.

With so many of the creatures currently present in the mobile title, selecting those that will receive their shiny forms in the immediate future can be difficult. Since Binacle isn't exactly a fan favorite by most measurements, it may not be highly prioritized to receive its shiny form.

Since Sustainability Week occurred in late February, it's entirely possible that players may be seeing the same event on the horizon. This may present an opportunity for Niantic to introduce Binacle's shiny form, but this isn't guaranteed.

The ongoing Season of Heritage likely has its own content schedule planned well in advance, and it may not match the same event releases as the previous Season of Legends.

However, Pokemon GO has enacted Earth Day-related events since 2018, and Binacle's barnacle-esque inspiration may land it squarely in the spotlight for the game's next Earth Day event.

This may lead to the Double-Handed Pokemon's shiny form releasing at last, but trainers will have to keep an eye on the official Niantic blog for any upcoming announcements. Until then, players will simply have to wait and see.

Edited by Danyal Arabi