Shiny Froakie is not yet catchable in Pokemon GO

Froakie, the Kalos region's Water-type starter, has been a part of Pokemon GO since December 2, 2020.

Since it evolves into the popular Greninja, many trainers are curious to know whether it possesses a catchable shiny form in the game.

Sadly, Froakie and the other Kalos region starters (Fennekin and Chespin) are yet to have their shiny forms implemented into the mobile title.

Froakie's shiny form has been seen in other Pokemon titles, sporting a lighter color before evolving into a pitch-black Greninja. But why hasn't Niantic added this lovable Kalos starter's shiny form to the game?

Pokemon GO: Why is Froakie's shiny form not available yet?

Shiny Froakie and its first evolution Frogadier in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it has been over a year since Froakie and the Kalos starters were introduced, they are yet to have their shiny forms included. Although it seems unusual, it's not unheard of for Niantic to release previous starters in Pokemon GO and add their shiny versions at a later date.

Typically, Niantic releases shiny forms during events and celebrations as an incentive to draw players into attempting to catch them.

It isn't clear as to when Niantic plans to release the Kalos starters' shiny forms, but it's highly probable that all three forms will be introduced at the same time. This has been done in the past, likely to avoid showing favoritism towards a specific starter.

However, many trainers are wondering what is delaying Niantic, as starter Pokemon tend to get quite a bit of attention over other Pokemon.

Sadly, with no forthcoming announcements from Niantic, there's no indication that the Kalos starters will be receiving their shiny forms during the Season of Heritage. However, Kalos Pokemon such as Flabebe, Floette, Florges, and Furfrou are included as part of Pokemon GO's Valentine's Day event.

This may indicate that Niantic will focus on Pokemon from the Kalos region in the upcoming months, but this is not guaranteed to happen.

The second anniversary of the Kalos Celebration Event arrives in early December, so that presents an additional opportunity for Niantic to add the shiny forms.

Also Read Article Continues below

For the time being, trainers will have to keep an eye on the developer's blog, which is used to make content announcements before events or updates go live.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh