Why Hisuian Voltorb cannot be shiny in Pokemon GO yet

With the sudden release of the new Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon GO, there are a lot of questions left unanswered that the community still has. Since Pokemon Legends: Arcues released just a couple days ago as of writing, the community as a whole has not had a lot of time to learn much about this Pokemon as a whole.

Hisuian Voltorb is one of the first alternative forms announced for Pokemon Legends: Arcues and many fans have grown to love it. Appearing more friendly than its Kantonian variant, as well as having its own two-part claymation special, Hisuian Voltorb has already gained a huge number of fans.

A certain community of Pokemon GO players play the game to collect Shiny Pokemon, a rare variant of certain Pokemon. They have been left wondering why the appearance of Hisuian Voltorb's shiny variant is absent following its arrival to the mobile game.

Shiny Hisuian Voltorb might become available as the story progresses in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Voltorb as it appears in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many players have noticed a distinct lack of the new Voltorb's shiny form in Niantic's mobile game. Not only can the new Voltorb not appear shiny, it also lacks its evolution, Hisuian Electrode. There are a couple different reasons why this might have taken place.

Hisuian Voltorb fits into the story of the Season of Heritage as being the Pokemon that was sealed behind the locked door that was opened with the announcement of the Power Plant event.

This also brought back Team GO Rocket's Leader Giovanni into Pokemon GO. This happened because the team was responsible for stealing the Pokemon that resided on the other side of the door, which players now know was Hisuian Voltorb.

Given the importance of Hisuian Voltorb in the story Niantic is trying to present its players with in Pokemon GO, it could be possible that it just is not the right time for shiny Hisuian Voltorb to become available. Niantic has always been slow on releasing shiny variants of new Pokemon with Helioptie being the most recent example of this.

The relevance Hisuian Voltorb has in the Season of Heritage story, paired with the standard practice Niantic has with introducing new Pokemon, could very well be the reason why Hisuian Voltorb cannot appear shiny in Pokemon GO.

This could easily change after the story progresses more and Hisuian Voltorb's evolved form gets hinted at and revealed for the game. This will most likely be done with an upcoming event that may be in the works to celebrate the Chinese New Year, but this is just speculation.

