Bothersome Bidoof quest guide - Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus players can pick up side quests called requests. One of these requests is called Bothersome Bidoof. This request will be available to players after completing the Basics of Crafting.

Players can snag this quest from an NPC named Tsumugi standing near the town exit gate. Once players pick up this quest, they can save it later or start it right away.

Bidoof are running around in Pokémon Legends: Arceus taking bites out of Jubilife Village

Players can complete this quest to earn a Rare Candy (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

Bidoof seems to have made some friends and is running around, causing trouble. Players first need to add a Bidoof to their party to complete this quest. The quest involves finding three Bidoof around Jubilife village and getting them to stop causing trouble.

This is done by throwing your Bidoof near them (highlighting Bidoof in your party and then throwing the Bidoof Pokéball near the target).

Finding the first Bidoof

The first Bidoof is located near Galaxy hall (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

Once players leave the NPC to start the quest, they should head to the Galaxy hall. Right next to it, sniffing out some buildings, is the first Bidoof. Throw your Bidoof containing Pokéball near it to snag the first Bidoof. Once done correctly, players will watch a brief cutscene showing the first one has been captured.

Locating the next pesky beaver

The second Bidoof is across from the Farm, hiding next to a wagon (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

The next Bidoof is across from the farm. Bring up the map and locate the farm in the southeast portion of Jubilife Village, where Bidoof will be happily munching on wood.

Once players locate this Bidoof, they should follow the same method as before, throwing their Bidoof near him. Once they see the cutscene, they will advance to the next stage of the quest. The final Bidoof.

Finishing up the search

The final Bidoof can be spotted along a fence on the southeast border of the village (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

Once players finish at the farm, they should head to the southeast corner of the village. Once there, they will see the final Bidoof along the fence on the outskirts of town. Just as before, players should throw their Pokéball containing Bidoof near it and they will receive a final cutscene letting them know all three Bidoof have been captured.

Quest reward for finding all three Bidoof

Players are rewarded with Rare Candy for finding all three Bidoof (Image via Pokémon Legends)

Once players are able to locate all three Bidoof and watch the final cutscene, they will learn that the Bidoof just wanted to partake in some tasty construction work in Jubilife Village.

Also Read Article Continues below

After learning this, players are handsomely rewarded with a Rare Candy, a great reward because it increases any Pokémon's level by one.

Edited by Srijan Sen