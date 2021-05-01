Can Aipom be shiny in Pokemon GO?

As a part of the Pokemon GO Snap Celebration event, Aipom will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

This has players of the game wanting to know if the Pokemon's shiny form is available, and therefore, whether or not it's worth spending the whole event encountering and catching Aipoms.

Thankfully, the answer is yes. The shiny version of Aipom is possible to catch in Pokemon GO. Here's the best method to increase one's chances of encountering the Normal-type Pocket Monster.

How to catch a shiny Aipom in Pokemon GO

The greatest opportunity for players of Pokemon GO to encounter and have a chance at catching Aipom has arrived and is currently taking place. From April 29th through May 2nd, Aipom's spawn rate in the wild will be increased drastically. This is due to the Pokemon Snap Celebration event.

Trainers won't want to waste any time, as a shiny encounter is still far from being guaranteed during the event. There are simply more of the Pokemon spawning in general, so the chance of finding a shiny one is better than before.

Basically, a Pokemon GO player simply needs to click on every Aipom they see pop up on their mobile device. That's because there's no way to find out if a mon in the game is shiny until it is actually encountered.

Then, the moment that a trainer sees an Aipom that is colored pink rather than the standard purple, they must put their very best effort into catching the shiny before it runs away.

Players might as well catch all of the Aipoms they encounter, even if they aren't of the shiny variety. That way they'll have plenty of Aipom candy to evolve their Pokemon into the more powerful Ambipom. Thankfully, a trainer can evolve a shiny Aipom in Pokemon GO and its evolution will also retain the shiny feature.

