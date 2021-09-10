Can Alakazam be shiny in Pokemon GO?

With Pokemon GO's Psychic Spectacular well underway, players have likely seen an Abra or two thanks to the increased appearances of Psychic-type Pokemon in many areas.

That has left newer or unacquainted trainers wondering if Abra and its evolutions Kadabra and Alakazam have shiny forms. Fortunately, thanks to April Community Day back in 2020, Abra and its evolutions all have shiny forms available in-game.

For Alakazam in particular, its shiny form features a brighter color tone and a rosy pink torso, wrists, and knees in contrast with standard Alakazam's brown color.

Pokemon GO: Ways to find Abra during Psychic Spectacular 2021

Trainers hoping to snag an Alakazam during the Psychic Spectacular event will need to catch a few Abra (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In order to evolve an Alakazam during the Psychic Spectacular event, Pokemon GO trainers will need to earn at least 25 Abra candies. Since Alakazam can evolve for free when traded, players don't necessarily need to pay the 100 candies to evolve Kadabra into Alakazam.

However, the total cost rises to 125 candies to progress Abra through its evolutionary line if trading is off the table.

By virtue of being a Psychic-type Pokemon, Niantic has confirmed that Abra will be appearing more often in the wild alongside other Psychic-types like Drowzee, Gothita, Solosis, Inkay and more.

Since Abra appears more often, this gives players with more opportunities to catch it and accrue the needed candies. Lucky players may even manage to spot a shiny Abra, though its base shiny appearance rate is roughly 1 in 500.

Regardless, even if players aren't able to find a shiny Abra right away, they can still work on collecting the necessary candy.

Another means of finding Abra during this Pokemon GO event is with a specific event-themed research task acquired from Pokestops. This particular research task asks Pokemon GO players to catch ten Psychic-type Pokemon, something easily accomplished during the current event.

Once players accomplish this task and turn it in, they are given one of three Pokemon encounters between Abra, Drowzee, and Ralts, all of which have the potential to appear in their shiny forms.

Between catching an increased number of Abra in the wild and completing research tasks and being rewarded, the Psi Pokemon should be easy to collect candies to evolve it into Alakazam in Pokemon GO.

Also Read

Using Incense and Lure Modules can increase Abra's appearance rate even further, and the more Abras a Pokemon GO player encounters, the more likely they are to stumble upon that coveted shiny form.

Edited by R. Elahi