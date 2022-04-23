Can Alolan Exeggutor be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Alolan Exeggutor was one of Pokemon GO's first inclusions from the Alola region, and it has resurged in appearances during the game's Season of Alola.

Since Pokemon GO trainers have seen Alolan Exeggutor pop up more often, some are likely wondering if it has a shiny form available to capture. Fortunately, Alolan Exeggutor's shiny form exists in-game to be caught, though it can be tough to do as a shiny.

Depending on the current events taking place within Pokemon GO, finding a shiny Alolan Exeggutor can be difficult in and of itself. However, capturing Pokemon's shiny form is still possible, especially if trainers remain diligent.

Pokemon GO: Capturing a shiny Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Exeggutor's shiny in-game model in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

To find shiny Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO, trainers will likely have to encounter as many of the particular Pokemon as possible. Each new encounter with a Pokemon has one of two possible forms.

There is a large chance that the Pokemon in question will be as it usually appears, but there's also a small percentage chance that its shiny form will appear instead.

Many Pokemon possess varied chances of their shiny appearance, and the most surefire way to encounter a shiny is to continue finding the Pokemon until the shiny appears.

There are rare events that allow players to encounter shinies at an increased rate, but this is not the case for Alolan Exeggutor during the current Sustainability Week event.

However, Alolan Exeggutor can spawn even during events. The same is true during normal gameplay, where events aren't taking place. Below, trainers can find a shortlist of steps to help them improve their chances of encountering Alolan Exeggutor, and maybe even its shiny form if they're lucky:

Head to an area such as a forest preserve or park. Since Alolan Exeggutor is a partial Grass-type, it may be more likely to appear in these areas alongside Bug-types and fellow Grass-types. High population areas are also helpful, as these tend to lead to more Pokemon spawns than more disparate, rural areas. Keep moving! As a trainer moves, the game can actively refresh the Pokemon spawning in the area. If trainers are still having trouble encountering Alolan Exeggutor, utilizing an incense or a lure module may not hurt. These items increase the spawns around the trainer's character or an attached Pokestop, respectively, and it may help players trigger additional chances for Alolan Exeggutor to appear. Granted, this isn't guaranteed, as the items can also attract other Pokemon.

Edited by Srijan Sen