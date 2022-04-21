The best Pokemon to catch during Pokemon GO's Sustainability Week 2022

Pokemon GO's Sustainability Week for 2022 began today, and trainers are heading out to capture the event's many featured Pokemon.

Sustainability Week is an event centered heavily on the aspects of the real world, nature, and the dangers of pollution. This is reflected in the featured Pokemon, who see their spawn rates increase during the festivities.

With a new year comes different Pokemon to catch as part of the event. Many trainers are likely curious about which Pokemon are worth catching for their collections and battle parties.

Fortunately, there are a number of Pokemon that should be quality captures for trainers during this year's event.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pokemon worth catching during Pokemon GO's Sustainability Week 2022

1) Turtwig/Grotle

Grotle is the first evolution of Turtwig (Image via Niantic)

Turtwig is the Grass-type starter Pokemon from Pokemon's fourth generation of games. It can evolve into Grotle and the powerful Torterra.

In Pokemon GO, Torterra has substantial upside in PvE battles due to its intriguing Grass/Rock typing and an above-average collection of learnable moves.

Fortunately, trainers can catch both Turtwig and Grotle in the wild during Sustainability Week this year. This provides a perfect opportunity to rack up candies for a Torterra evolution or to find a high IV Turtwig/Grotle.

2) Venusaur

Venusaur will see an increased appearance in the wild during Sustainability Week (Image via Niantic)

It's not often that you see a fully-evolved starter Pokemon appear in the wild on its own, but Sustainability Week 2022 looks set to change that.

Venusaur, the original Grass-type starter Pokemon that evolves from Bulbasaur and Ivysaur, will be appearing in the wild more often during the event.

It will take a little luck, as Niantic has stated that "lucky" trainers may encounter it on their journey, but it's still an enticing Pokemon to catch.

Venusaur is able to battle well both in PvE environments and GO Battle League, so trainers who encounter it will likely want to catch it as often as possible.

3) Larvitar

Larvitar can be hatched from 7km eggs during Sustainability Week (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it technically won't be seen spawning in the wild more during Sustainability Week, Larvitar can currently be obtained during the Pokemon GO event by hatching 7km eggs.

Though it isn't much in battle on its own, Larvitar can evolve into Pupitar and then Tyranitar, one of the most effective Dark/Rock-type Pokemon in the entire game.

This more than warrants Pokemon GO players to hatch as many 7km eggs as possible in order to set themselves up with a powerful Tyranitar down the line.

Larvitar doesn't appear much on its own outside of events, so Sustainability Week provides a great opportunity to snag one.

4) Phantump

Phantump can evolve into Trevenant, a Pokemon with great PvP capabilities (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Phantump is cute, and when it evolves, it can be a real menace in Pokemon GO's Great and Ultra Leagues.

Phantump is a Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon that will appear in the wild for "lucky" trainers during Sustainability Week. It likely won't appear as often as other Pokemon during the event, but it's worth seeking out in order to evolve it into Trevenant.

In Trevenant, trainers will have a Pokemon with a unique set of weaknesses and resistances that are more difficult to exploit in PvP.

Trevenant can also use some of the best Ghost-type moves in the game, such as Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball. This improves its PvP viability even further in formats that aren't Pokemon GO's Master League.

5) Oranguru

Oranguru is the newest addition to the game's roster of Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

A highly intelligent Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon native to the Alola region, Oranguru makes its debut in Pokemon GO during Sustainability Week.

Though it's still somewhat unclear as to how Oranguru will stack up in the PvE and PvP meta, trainers will likely still want to capture it to complete their Pokedex entry.

Even if it doesn't become the most useful Pokemon in battle, it's certainly worth catching in order for trainers to improve the completion percentage of their Pokedex.

