Shiny Sewaddle is still absent from Pokemon GO

According to many Pokemon GO players, Sewaddle is one of the rarest spawns players can encounter. With this being the case, many players may be wondering if they can take this value given its rarity and take it up a notch by attempting to catch its shiny variant. However, players are not sure if it is possible.

Sewaddle was first introduced in the fifth generation of the Pokemon franchise. In Pokemon Black and White, players can first encounter Sewaddle in the Pinwheel Forest after obtaining their second gym badge. Sewaddle's final evolution, Leavanny, is also the ace Pokemon of Castelia City Gym Leader Burgh.

When pursuing a specific shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, players will first need to know if it is possible to find it. Given Niantic's reputation for releasing shiny variants seemingly at random, it is understandable for players to be unaware of a specific Pokemon's shiny variant being available in Niantic's mobile game.

Shiny Sewaddle eludes players in Pokemon GO

Sewaddle as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, shiny Sewaddle is still not available in Pokemon GO. Looking at the official website for the game, shiny Sewaddle will most likely not be available any time soon. However, people also said this about shiny Corphish, but now we have confirmation that it will be added for the 2022 Safari Zone event.

So, while we do not have any confirmation on shiny Sewaddle in Pokemon GO, this does not mean that it will never be added. Looking at future scenarios, predictions can be made about when Sewaddle's shiny variant will be added. Things like the time of year or the game's current state need to be considered.

Given Sewaddle's debut in a region-based off of the United States, players may have to look at the current season in the northern hemisphere. The northern hemisphere is currently experiencing its spring season. Naturally, with this being the case, more Grass-type Pokemon and events are taking place in Pokemon GO.

Niantic also recently announced a new spring event that will go hand-in-hand with the Ula'ula Island special research. It has also been confirmed that shiny Sewaddle will not be added for this event. However, the return of Flower Crown Pokemon to Pokemon GO as well as Tapu Bulu is an excellent addition.

It is unlikely that shiny Sewaddle will be included in the Season of Alola series of events as Sewaddle lacks any ties or relevancy to the Alola region. Sewaddle could only be acquired through breeding Leavanny, who could only be found using the island scan feature on Poni Island on a Wednesday.

While players should not expect shiny Sewaddle any time soon, its addition to the game is inevitable. Though it may not be added to the spring season or event, it is possible it could be added to a future Community Day event. Players could also see shiny Sewaddle debuting in a future summer event.

