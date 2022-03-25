When is Stufful releasing in Pokemon GO?

Stufful, the Flailing Pokemon, will debut in Pokemon GO during the April 2022 Community Day festivities.

Originating from Pokemon's seventh generation of games, Stufful is a Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon. It evolves into Bewear, an upright stuffed bear known as the Strong Arm Pokemon.

Pokemon GO trainers can expect to encounter Stufful on April 23, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time during April's Community Day event.

This particular Community Day is significant for its return to the three-hour format. This means trainers will want to take advantage of this short window to catch and evolve Stufful.

Pokemon GO: What to know about April's Community Day

Stufful and its evolution Bewear (Image via Niantic)

Other than this Community Day's return to its short-form time format, there are other aspects of the event to keep in mind.

The biggest one is arguably Stufful's inclusion in Pokemon GO as an obtainable Pokemon. This includes its shiny form, which will be available upon the Pokemon's debut.

April's Community Day event will also see the premiere of a new Charge Move originating from the original Pokemon games: Drain Punch. This is a Fighting-type move that will deal 20 damage in PvP battles and increase its user's defense. It will also deal 50 damage in PvE battles such as raids.

If trainers evolve Stufful during the event, their Bewear will evolve knowing Drain Punch as its Charge Move. While this may not be the ideal Charge Move for Bewear in the long run, there are much worse initial Charge Moves the Pokemon can get.

It will take plenty of candies to evolve Stufful in Pokemon GO. Trainers will require a whopping 400 candies to evolve it to Bewear.

This puts Stufful's evolution costs on par with the likes of Magikarp. Trainers will likely need to keep some Pinap Berries on hand to get extra candies during the event.

The good news for trainers is that the upcoming Community Day will inherently provide double the catch candy and three times as much catch experience. This will allow players to achieve maximum benefits for their time invested.

Furthermore, incense and lure modules during the event will last for three hours. Trades are even discounted in stardust cost (an additional special trade can also be made on the day of the event).

If trainers work together on a single lure module and manage to catch a considerable number of Pokemon, their 3x experience bonus will increase to 4x. This is as long as trainers continue catching Pokemon close to the lure.

If trainers are feeling particularly committed, they can also purchase a special pass for $1 USD. This pass will give them access to the Community Day's special research questline, "Strong Stuff."

Like previous Community Days, trainers will likely need to undertake multiple tasks in order to receive additional benefits, undoubtedly revolving around Stufful and Bewear.

