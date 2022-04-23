Can Alolan Grimer be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has quickly grown to be one of the most popular mobile games in the industry's history. The interesting combination of a real-life geocaching experience paired with the largest grossing media franchise in the world yielded large profits for both Niantic and the Pokemon Company.

With the game maintaining its large playerbase, Niantic has been consistently adding new content and bug fixes to the game. With each new entry to the franchise, the company quickly implements a piece of that into their mobile game. Pokemon GO has recently started its Season of Alola event.

This large group of content updates will be spread over three months like the two Season events before. This extensive content update revolves around implementing Pokemon native to the Alola region, turning lots of Niantic's attention towards Alolan variants.

Shiny Alolan Grimer in Pokemon GO: Fact or fiction?

Shiny Alolan Muk and Grimer (R), as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Critical Slacker, YouTube)

Alolan Grimer was one of the first Alolan variants added to Pokemon GO. This variant of the fan-favorite Poison-type adds the Dark typing in addition to leaving its present Poison typing. This type combination of Poison and Dark is often seen as one of the best in the franchise, making this Pokemon very valuable.

What a lot of players are waiting to know, however, is whether or not they can get their hands on its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. Unlike the main series, Niantic does not release every Shiny Pokemon alongside its standard variant. A new Shiny Pokemon is typically released to coincide with an event.

In the case of Shiny Alolan Grimer, users can find it in the game. Shiny Alolan Grimer was added to the mobile game in 2020 for the Pokemon GO Fest event of that year. Afterward, Niantic made this shiny variant available for every gamer to catch for the foreseeable future. But how can they find one?

By using items, players can significantly increase the general spawn rate of an area in the game. They can start by using incense, which attaches to users and improves the spawn rate around them. Afterward, they can use Lure Modules on every Pokestop and Gym in their area.

Weather is another factor that plays a big role in what Pokemon can spawn in the game. For Dark and Poison-type Pokemon, foggy and cloudy days works best. The weather in-game tries to actively reflect the weather in the player's area, so a quick check of the weather app on the gamer's device would help.

Hopefully, if all conditions have been met, they will be more likely to find Alolan Grimer in their area. Due to the Season of Alola, individuals will also be more likely to find Alolan Pokemon.

