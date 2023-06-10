Can Articuno be shiny in Pokemon GO? 

Articuno, the mascot of Team Mystic and one of the oldest legendary beasts in Pokemon GO, has always been a fan favorite. It was introduced in Generation I as an Ice/Flying-type creature, and its Galarian counterpart was added later as a Psychic/Flying type. This magnificent monster made its debut in Pokemon GO in 2017, and players have been eager to get their hands on it ever since.

You might be wondering if this bird-like creature has a shiny variant like other beasts in Pokemon GO, and the answer is yes! When this critter was introduced in 5-star raids, there was a slim chance of you getting a shiny variant. It is relatively difficult to beat Articuno in a raid. Moreover, you would have to be really lucky to encounter a shiny Articuno.

How to get Shiny Articuno in Pokemon GO

Shiny variants of Pokemon are already quite rare to come by, and to get your hands on a shiny legendary beast is an extraordinary achievement. With moves like Ice Beam and Frost Breath, it presents quite the challenge in 5-star raids.

Here are the recommended counters to Articuno in Pokemon GO:

Rampardos, with its moveset of Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyranitar, with its moveset of Stone Edge and Smack Down

Rhyperior, with its moveset of Stone Edge and Rock Wrecker

Zapdos, with its moveset of Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Moltres, with its moveset of Fire Spin and Overheat

Lucario, with its moveset of Counter and Aura Sphere

Excadrill with its moveset of Mud Slap and Drill Run

The odds of getting a shiny Articuno or any other shiny legendary beast in Pokemon GO after winning a boss raid are 1 in 20. So, you would have to engage in multiple raids in order to increase your chances of getting a shiny variant of this legendary bird. You would have to dish out some real money on raid passes if you don’t get one by chance.

As of 2023, there are no 5-star raids that showcase this magnificent creature, but luckily for you, it is going to be featured in the current cycle of Team GO Rocket’s shadow raids.

Can you encounter a Shiny Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO?

Even though the answer is yes, you should remember that the shiny variant of Articuno is very rare. But, like Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Articuno is going to be available in 5-star shadow raids today onwards. It will be quite difficult to defeat as it will have:

A maximum Combat Power (CP) of 1743 if it’s not weather boosted, at level 20 with a 4-star appraisal.

A maximum CP of 2179 if it’s caught under windy conditions (weather boosted), at level 25, with a 4-star appraisal.

You must have a team of at least 5-8 trainers equipped with the strongest counters, as mentioned above, and sufficient Purified Gems to take down Shadow Articuno. If you are lucky, you will manage to encounter a shiny variant of this bird, and the odds remain the same as for normal legendary raids.

