Can Avalugg be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

With Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday event just hours away, players are looking forward to an extensive catalog of Ice-type Pokemon that they will finally be able to add to their collection. One of the many creatures that players should anticipate encountering during this event is the Ice Chunk Pokemon Bergmite and its evolution, Avalugg.

While some players may not have had the chance to encounter these creatures yet, the upcoming event will give fans an opportunity to finally do so. However, they may not be content with just having these creatures in their collection. Some may feel the need to collect their rare variants known as Shiny Forms.

The rare palette swaps of every creature in the franchise are some of the rarest types of Pokemon that players can find in Pokemon GO. Unfortunately, Niantic is notorious for being rather inconsistent with releasing their Shiny Pokemon. Unlike the main series, not every palette swap is available for every catchable Pokemon.

Tips for finding Shiny Avalugg in Pokemon GO

Avalugg's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although players are unable to catch Shiny Avalugg as of writing this article, one of Niantic’s major debuts at the upcoming Winter Holiday event is the release of Shiny Bergmite. While it's unconfirmed if players will be able to find a Shiny Avalugg in the wild, players will soon be able to catch a Shiny Bergmite and evolve it into Avalugg.

In general, Avalugg is an average mid-tier Pokemon. Although it has amazing stats, its terrible typing of only Ice prevents it from being the defensive powerhouse that its stats design it to be. Nevertheless, it's one of the top-performing Ice-types in Pokemon GO's highest tier of play, Master Cup.

The easiest way to get a Shiny Avalugg is to catch a Shiny Bergmite and then evolve it into an Avalugg. To do so, players are going to need plenty of Bergmite Candies. For obtaining the required number of 50 Candies, players will need a way to frequently encounter Bergmite, preferably as fast as possible. Thankfully, this should be an easy task.

Players will have an easy time finding multiple Bergmites as they partake in holiday festivities in Pokemon GO as not only does the creature have an increased spawn chance in the wild during the event, but it can also spawn as a one-star Raid Boss.

Lucky players will also be able to hatch a Bergmite through seven kilometer eggs. The methods mentioned above have a chance to yield a Shiny Bergmite as well.

Players can also increase the likelihood of a Bergmite spawning in the wild through a few different methods. Firstly, players can play in an area currently experiencing Snowy Weather. This greatly increases the chances of Ice-type Pokemon spawning in the wild as well as increasing their combat power.

Players can also use Lure Modules and Incenses to drastically decrease the time that it would take for a Bergmite to hypothetically spawn. These items can be found by spinning the Photo Discs at PokeStops and Gyms or by purchasing them in the store for PokeCoins.

Once players have their fifty Bergmite Candies in Pokemon GO, they will be able to evolve their Shiny Bergmite into a Shiny Avalugg.

