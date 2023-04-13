Can Blastoise be shiny in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Niantic has brought back Mega Blastoise as a Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO. However, this Mega Raid doesn't just feature Mega Blastoise; it also allows trainers to encounter a shiny Blastoise.

The Mega Raid began on April 11, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. It will end on April 17, 2023, at 10:00 am local time, so players still have time to obtain a shiny Blastoise.

How to catch a shiny Blastoise in Pokemon GO

While Pokemon GO players can encounter a shiny Blastoise in the wild, the chances of doing so are significantly low. However, thanks to the latest Mega Raid, Blastoise's spawn rate has been boosted, thereby increasing trainers' chances of finding its shiny form.

Stocking up on Pokemon GO Raid Passes is one of the most important things to do before hunting for a shiny Blastoise. The more Raid Passes you stack, the more Mega Blastoise raids you can participate in. You can get these Raid Passes in exchange for 100 Pokecoins or by spinning the Photodisc at Pokestops and Gyms.

To increase your chances of encountering a shiny Blastoise, you must consistently participate in Mega Raids. However, it is important to note that such shiny encounters are not guaranteed. It will take multiple attempts for you to find one.

You can also take advantage of Blastoise's boosted spawn rate during the Mega Raid hours to find its shiny variant.

There are a number of things you can do to increase your chances of encountering Blastoise in Pokemon GO, with the most notable being the use of in-game items and features.

The mobile title has several in-game items and features that boost monster spawn rates. One such feature is the Weather Boost. Blastoise's spawn rate gets boosted during rainy weather, so you should use this information to your advantage.

Attaching Incense to yourself and trailing areas with rainy weather can significantly increase Blastoise's spawn rate. You can also attach Lure Modules to Pokestops and Gyms to get the same effect around a specific area.

Additionally, you can use Incense and keep walking around the area of effect. This will stack all of the effects and increase Blastoise's spawn rate.

The more Blastoise you encounter, the better your chances of finding its shiny variant.

While the actions mentioned above should help boost Pokemon spawn rates, they don't guarantee a shiny encounter. Encountering a shiny creature in Pokemon GO mostly depends upon persistence and luck.

Poll : 0 votes