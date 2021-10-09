Can Boldore be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Boldore, the Ore Pokemon, has gained newfound relevancy in Pokemon GO due to its pre-evolved form, Roggenrola, being added as one of the many 1-star Raid bosses in October 2021 for Pokemon GO.

Players who collect the shiny variants for their favorite Pokemon may want to know if a Pokemon has a shiny variant before they start trying to find one.

Is Shiny Boldore available in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Roggenrola and Shiny Gigalith as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Hardcore shiny hunters will be pleased to learn that Boldore and every other Pokemon in its evolutionary line can be found in their shiny variant. Knowing this, players just have to find one in the wild, which is easier said than done.

First, finding a Boldore in the wild on its own is going to be a challenging task. Players are recommended to instead hunt for Boldore's pre-evolution, Roggenrola. Roggenrola has had an increase in spawn rate as of writing so this is a great time for players looking for a shiny Roggenrola, Boldore, or Gigalith to find one.

"When it is healthy, its core sticks out. Always facing the same way, it swiftly moves front to back and left to right."

- An excerpt from Boldore's Pokedex entry.

Players should also use different items they have at their disposal to increase Pokemon spawn rates. Items like incense and lure modules are great tools for shiny hunters as they increase the general spawn rate for nearby Pokemon, thus increasing the chance that a shiny Pokemon will spawn.

Another tip for shiny Pokemon hunters is to stay updated on what Pokemon are appearing in Raid battles. Not only is this a great way for catching shiny Pokemon, it also grants a higher chance for the Pokemon rewarded after the Raid battle to have higher IVs and better stats. Roggenrola is currently a 1-star Raid boss.

According to the Silph Road, Roggenrola has a base chance at spawning as a shiny variant. This means that 1 in every 500 Roggenrola that spawn will be a shiny. However, there is not enough information to determine if this chance is increased due to its presence in Raid battles.

To summarize, Boldore can be found in its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. Not only can Boldore be shiny, but so can Roggenrola and Gigalith, the two other members of its evolutionary line.

