How to find a shiny Roggenrola in Pokemon GO

Roggenrola is a tiny rock Pokemon from the Unova region. Like many other Pokemon from Generation V, it does have a shiny form in Pokemon GO. It becomes a matter of luck and patience for players looking to get their hands on a shiny Roggenrola.

A player can't tell exactly when they might catch a shiny Pokemon. It could be within five minutes of catching Pokemon, or it could take weeks; Roggenrola is no different.

When a Pokemon is featured in a Pokemon GO event, they get their own shiny form. Roggenrola was blessed with one in 2020, and the chances of getting a shiny were higher in the summer Unova event within Pokemon GO.

There was also a Unova week in early 2021 when each region had its own celebration, and catching a Roggenrola was also more frequent. But those events are over now, so what's the best way to get a shiny Roggenrola?

Well, getting a shiny isn't all about luck. It's also about consistency and playing Pokemon GO at the right time. Luckily, a new event has seen Roggenrola appear at more frequent rates, making it the perfect time to get one.

During the Searching for Legends Pokemon GO event, Roggenrola will roam the wild and appear in raids. Before the event ends, players can attempt one-star raids to catch Roggenrola, which should be fine solo.

Otherwise, searching the wild and using an incense as often as possible will give players more chances for a shiny encounter. It can't be guaranteed, but players can still increase their chances.

Increasing the chances of finding a shiny Roggenrola in Pokemon GO

No shiny is ever guaranteed in Pokemon GO, but playing consistently will offer the best results. If players are itching to get the purple and orange Roggenrola, completing as many raids as possible is the best bet.

Using an incense and traveling to populated areas could also result in far more Roggenrola encounters. Of course, more encounters will always mean more chance of a shiny.

Roggenrola evolves into Boldore after players get 50 candies. When players get Boldore, they can either trade to evolve the Pokemon into Gigalith or wait until they have 200 Roggenrola candy.

Shiny Gigalith is a blue version of the Pokemon that looks striking compared to the base colors; it's certainly worth the grind.