Can you catch a shiny Binacle in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's Water Festival is currently ongoing, and trainers will have the chance to catch the Rock/Water-type Pokemon Binacle during the event.

As an added bonus to 2022's Water Festival in Pokemon GO, Binacle's shiny form has made its debut. Trainers will have plenty of opportunities to spot and catch Binacle's shiny form and accrue enough candies to evolve Binacle into Barbaracle.

Regardless, multiple avenues to capture shiny Binacle can be a tempting prospect for shiny hunters or simply trainers looking to pick up a few shiny Pokemon along the way for their collections.

Pokemon GO: Ways to obtain shiny Binacle during Water Festival 2022

Binacle and its shiny form in a side-by-side comparison (Image via Niantic)

During Pokemon GO's Water Festival, there will be many opportunities to catch shiny Binacle. Binacle will be appearing fairly widespread in the wild but will also be appearing as a potential reward for completing Field Research Tasks, and trainers can also obtain Binacle from hatching 7-kilometer eggs.

None of these methods guarantee that Binacle will appear in its shiny form, but its shiny form is currently boosted in appearances because of its debut.

To maximize the chances of obtaining a shiny Binacle in Pokemon GO, trainers should follow as many methods as they can. This means heading out in the wild during the event, sticking close to lure modules on Pokestops if necessary, as well as incubating 7km eggs, and completing research tasks in the field from spinning Pokestop discs.

None of these ensure that a shiny Binacle will appear, but the chances are very good if trainers are committed.

The ideal time to pursue a shiny Binacle is very clearly during this event, as Pokemon GO shinies are considerably more difficult to find when their appearances aren't being boosted. Once the Water Festival ends, the shiny Binacle will likely be considerably more difficult to find, so time is of the essence for trainers.

One of the primary focuses for Pokemon GO trainers may be Pokestops, as these locations provide not only field research tasks but can also provide eggs and be attached with lure modules to increase Pokemon spawns near the stop.

In the event that isn't cutting it, trainers can also attempt to utilize incense if they so choose. This will increase the number of spawns around the player's character, and if the player keeps moving, they can ensure that the spawns around them refresh where applicable.

Incense isn't as effective while a trainer is stationary, so staying mobile and traveling between Pokestops is a surefire way to maximize the potential of encountering Binacle's shiny form.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi