Can you catch a shiny Goldeen in Pokemon GO?

If one thing is true about the Water Festival in Pokemon GO, it’s that it offers a great chance to hunt shiny Water-types.

The event will most likely catch the attention of trainers due to two big debuts occurring: the Water/Bug-type Dewpider and Tapu Fini, Guardian of Poni Island. There are plenty of other Water-types to be caught, though, including some from the older generations.

Among the Water-types that will be spawning heavily in the wild is Goldeen. Also, it does indeed have a chance to be shiny.

Catching a shiny Goldeen won't be easy during Pokemon GO's Water Festival

Goldeen is one of the more common spawns in the Kanto region. Trainers may remember finding it through fishing in Generation I. Even Super Smash Bros. players often see Goldeen when they use Poke Balls.

The shiny version of Goldeen has more of a lighter hue, leaning towards orange instead of its usual reddish appearance.

The only way trainers are going to find Goldeen, though, is in the wild. Goldeen won’t be one of the Raid bosses, nor can it be encountered through Field Research.

Finding a Goldeen in the wild could be tough since there are several other Pokemon that have a high chance of spawning during the Water Festival. They are as follows:

Tentacool

Slowpoke

Magikarp

Staryu

Marill

Lotad

Surskit

Carvanha

Wailmer

Tympole

Binacle

Dewpider

Poliwhirl, Mantine, and Alomomola can also spawn; however, these are rarer. And trainers should be able to find a Goldeen before they find one of these other three Pokemon. Also, most of these spawns have a chance of being shiny themselves.

Shiny Goldeen has a lighter orange coat (Image via ADrive YouTube)

Since there are so many Pokemon spawning frequently during this event, singling out Goldeen might take a while. Trainers could use a Rainy Lure Module, but it won’t increase their chances of finding Goldeen because it will attract all the other Water-types along with it.

While trainers won’t be able to find shiny Goldeen through Raids, they can still battle the other Raid bosses.

Tapu Fini has made its debut, and it's the fourth and final Guardian of Alola to enter the mobile game. Trainers should definitely at least try to participate in Tapu Fini’s Special Research. This is because they will need the research for all four Guardians of Alola to access the finale event for the Season of Alola. This way, trainers stand a chance to earn a Lunala, a Solgaleo, or even something more powerful.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh