Can you catch shiny Shedinja in Pokemon GO?

Niantic recently announced Pokemon GO's field research tasks and rewards for October. Surprisingly, the sparsely-seen Shedinja is making a return as a research breakthrough reward.

The news is unlikely to cause much excitement among the game's battle-oriented community since Shedinja is incredibly weak, but there's an upside for shiny hunters. For the first time this October, trainers will be able to capture shiny Shedinja, and the field research tasks present a fantastic opportunity to do so. Since the Shed Pokemon is so difficult to find during normal gameplay, players who love collecting and cataloging shinies won't want to miss out on the opportunity to spot and capture Shedinja's shiny variant.

How to complete a research breakthrough and find Shedinja in Pokemon GO

Shedinja's shiny form as seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Shedinja's shiny form can be an easy one to mistake for its ordinary counterpart. This is due to the very slight shift in coloration between regular Shedinja and its shiny variant. However, Pokemon GO fans will be able to receive extra confirmation that they've encountered a shiny Shedinja in-game, thanks to the sparkles that emanate from the creature.

To find this Bug/Ghost-type Pokemon for the month of October, mobile gamers will need to complete as many research tasks as possible during consecutive days to achieve a research breakthrough in Pokemon GO.

How to complete a research breakthrough in Pokemon GO:

Acquire a field research task by spinning a Pokestop's photo disc. Depending on the task, you may be asked to perform objectives such as catching Pokemon, throwing Pokeballs well, or participating in battles, among other options. Complete the research task. This will provide you with a stamp towards your research breakthrough progress. Continue to repeat the first two steps until you have seven stamps total, which will reward you with a collection of quality items and the opportunity to catch Shedinja.

It's important to note that although a research breakthrough during the current month will always lead to an encounter with Shedinja, it won't guarantee that its shiny form will appear. It may take several repetitions of the breakthrough to find the coveted creature's special iteration. Fortunately, Pokemon GO players will have until October 31, 2022 at 1:00 pm PDT to accrue as many stamps and breakthroughs as possible. Since the stamps are restricted to one per day, participants will have roughly four weeks' worth of tasks to complete if they maximize their time.

Hopefully, with enough determination and a little luck, shiny Shedinja should make an appearance. It's also possible (though unconfirmed) that Niantic may have increased the base shiny appearance rate for this research breakthrough debut. This would make it somewhat easier for the Shed Pokemon's rare variant to appear, but there has only been speculation surrounding the idea that Niantic has increased the shiny's appearance rates.

Since a few days have already elapsed this October, there's no time like the present to dive into Pokemon GO and start completing research and working towards breakthroughs. Players should rack up plenty of Pokeballs to be well-prepared. However, it'll likely take more than a few tasks and Pokestops before they complete their first breakthrough. Fortunately, doing so will reward them with an incense, which may assist them as they perform research for Professor Willow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far