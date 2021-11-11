Can Chimchar be shiny in Pokemon GO?

The Sinnoh region's Fire-type starter Pokemon, Chimchar, is seeing a lot of appreciation this month in Pokemon GO thanks to a Spotlight Hour on November 23 and the Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl celebration event.

With so much attention coming to Chimchar this month in Pokemon GO, curious trainers that may not have found and caught the starter Pokemon yet may be curious about whether it has a shiny form available.

The good news is that Chimchar possesses a shiny form in Pokemon GO. November is a great month to catch shiny Chimchar.

Pokemon GO: Where to find Chimchar this November

Standard and shiny Chimchar and its evolutions compared by appearance (Image via Niantic)

Although Chimchar's Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour is still at the back end of November, trainers will have an excellent opportunity to catch Chimchar often and in many places, thanks to the upcoming Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event.

From November 16 at 10:00 a.m. to November 21 at 8:00 p.m. local time, trainers will be able to find Chimchar more often in the wild as well as a reward for completing Field Research Tasks.

Since Chimchar will appear more often, trainers will have more opportunities to spot that coveted shiny. Chimchar will even be sporting hats from Sinnoh region trainers Lucas and Dawn during the event.

If trainers don't have great luck during the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event, they'll get another chance on November 23 during a Spotlight Hour all about Chimchar, minimizing the opportunity for many other Pokemon to appear for an entire hour.

If trainers have Incense or Lure Modules during this time, now might be the time to use them if you're searching for a shiny Chimchar. The Spotlight Hour will take place between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time. Chimchar will be all over the wild in Pokemon GO, providing another prime opportunity to find a shiny.

It is unclear how much attention Chimchar will receive in future content releases in Pokemon GO, so this may be the best opportunity trainers have had for some time. It isn't every month that a Pokemon receives its Spotlight Hour while also being included in a dedicated event, so there's certainly no time like the present for aspiring shiny hunters.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen