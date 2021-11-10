Pokemon GO: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event guide

Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl releases on November 19, 2021. Hence, Pokemon GO is throwing a Sinnoh region celebration to commemorate the upcoming remake titles for Nintendo Switch.

The celebrations of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in Pokemon GO will take place from November 16 at 10:00 a.m. to November 21 at 8:00 p.m. local time. It will feature Pokemon and avatar items from the Sinnoh region alongside many other benefits and goodies.

The event will take place across Pokemon GO, requiring no particular input on the trainers' part. Log in during the outlined time and enjoy the fun first captured by Pokemon's Fourth Generation of games in Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum.

Diving into the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event in Pokemon GO

Sinnoh's beloved starter Pokemon will receive their customizations during this event (Image via Niantic)

During the five days of celebration in Pokemon GO, trainers will have plenty to participate in. Details of the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event can be found below:

Costumed Pokemon

Throughout the event, the Sinnoh region's starter Pokemon (Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig) will appear wearing male and female variant hats that coincide with the hats that the trainers Lucas and Dawn wore in Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. There will be two hats for each starter, and lucky trainers may even spot a shiny form of these starter Pokemon wearing the hat as well!

Collection Challenge

Coinciding with the costumed starter Pokemon, a Pokemon GO collection challenge will be made available, tasking players with catching all of them. Succeeding in this challenge will reward Pokemon GO trainers with 1,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter to catch Froslass.

New Avatar Items, Shop Bundles, and Gift Stickers

Much like the Sinnoh starters, trainers that love the outfits worn by the original Generation IV trainers can equip Sinnoh hats, pants, tops, shoes, backpacks, skirts, and boots starting on November 15. These avatar items will be available even after the event ends.

Trainers can additionally acquire Turtwig, Piplup, and Chimchar onesie costumes from the in-game store. These customizations will also remain available after the event ends.

Pokemon Appearances in Part I: Brilliant Diamond

From November 16 at 10:00 a.m. to November 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time, the following Pokemon will appear in Pokemon GO's wild raids, as Field Research rewards and as egg hatches:

Wild: Seal, Murkrow, Poochyena, Aron, Lucas hat Piplup, Lucas hat Turtwig, Lucas hat Chimchar, Bidoof, Kricketot, Buneary, Stunky, Scyther, Larvitar, Burmy (Plant Cloak form), Buizel.

Seal, Murkrow, Poochyena, Aron, Lucas hat Piplup, Lucas hat Turtwig, Lucas hat Chimchar, Bidoof, Kricketot, Buneary, Stunky, Scyther, Larvitar, Burmy (Plant Cloak form), Buizel. Raids: 1-Star raids include Cranidos, Drifloon, Bronzor, and Gible. 3-Star raids will feature Tyranitar, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, and Gallade. The 5-Star raid boss will be Cresselia, and Mega Raids will feature Mega Lopunny.

1-Star raids include Cranidos, Drifloon, Bronzor, and Gible. 3-Star raids will feature Tyranitar, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, and Gallade. The 5-Star raid boss will be Cresselia, and Mega Raids will feature Mega Lopunny. Eggs: During this time, 7-Kilometer eggs will hatch Budew, Bonsly, Happiny, Mime Jr., and Riolu.

During this time, 7-Kilometer eggs will hatch Budew, Bonsly, Happiny, Mime Jr., and Riolu. Field Research: Pokemon obtainable from completing Field Research tasks include Bagon, Dawn hat Turtwig, Dawn hat Piplup, Dawn hat Chimchar, Burmy (Sand Cloak form), Burmy (Trash Cloak form), and Shieldon.

Pokemon Appearances in Part II: Shining Pearl

From November 18 at 10:00 a.m. to November 21 at 8:00 p.m. local time, the following Pokemon will appear in Pokemon GO's wild raids, as Field Research rewards and as egg hatches:

Wild: Pinsir, Misdreavus, Houndour, Spheal, Dawn hat Chimchar, Dawn hat Piplup, Dawn hat Turtwig, Bidoof, Kricketot, Buneary, Glameow.

Pinsir, Misdreavus, Houndour, Spheal, Dawn hat Chimchar, Dawn hat Piplup, Dawn hat Turtwig, Bidoof, Kricketot, Buneary, Glameow. Raids: 1-Star raids will feature Shieldon, Drifloon, and Bronzor. 3-Star raid boss Pokemon will include Salamence, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, and Gallade. 5-Star raids will be headed by Cresselia again, and Mega Raids will continue featuring Mega Lopunny.

1-Star raids will feature Shieldon, Drifloon, and Bronzor. 3-Star raid boss Pokemon will include Salamence, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, and Gallade. 5-Star raids will be headed by Cresselia again, and Mega Raids will continue featuring Mega Lopunny. Eggs: During the Shining Pearl portion of the event, 7-Kilometer eggs will hatch Riolu, Budew, Bonsly, Happiny, and Mime Jr. like the last leg of the event.

During the Shining Pearl portion of the event, 7-Kilometer eggs will hatch Riolu, Budew, Bonsly, Happiny, and Mime Jr. like the last leg of the event. Field Research: Research Task encounters for this portion of the Pokemon GO event include Lucas hat Piplup, Lucas hat Chimchar, Lucas hat Turtwig, Burmy (Plant Cloak form), Burmy (Trash Cloak form), Larvitar and Cranidos.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen