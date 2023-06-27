Can Doduo and Dodrio be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's final Spotlight Hour for June 2023 is almost here. This week, players can expect the appearance of Doduo in the mobile game as they venture out to participate in the weekly event. Though this creature has been in the game since the title's initial launch, many trainers may not have had a chance to catch one.

Spotlight Hours are great for catching obscure creatures who may not receive boosted spawns from events very often. However, the main draw is typically the shiny hunt. Unfortunately for players, not every creature in the title is available in this rare variety.

How to get a shiny Doduo in Pokemon GO

Doduo, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has been confirmed that Doduo's shiny variant will be making an appearance in Pokemon GO during and after the Spotlight Hour event. However, there is no way to guarantee an encounter with a shiny Doduo. With this being the case, players will need to be a bit creative if they want to tilt the odds in their favor.

The first thing trainers can do to better their chances of finding a shiny Pokemon is to analyze the weather conditions they are hunting in. Much like the main series, the creatures that spawn in a given area are determined by the weather conditions.

Since Doduo is a Normal and Flying-type Pokemon, it has the best chance of spawning in higher numbers in places experiencing partly cloudy and windy weather. Once players find areas with optimal weather conditions, they can begin to establish a patrol route using Lure Modules and Incense.

Though this does not guarantee that trainers will find a shiny Doduo in Pokemon GO, meeting each of these prerequisites grants the best odds of finding one.

How to get a shiny Dodrio in Pokemon GO

Dodrio, as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While players can employ the same method used to find a shiny Doduo for shiny Dodrio, this is not advised as evolved Pokemon are much rarer to come by in Pokemon GO. This means that if players want to obtain a shiny Dodrio in the mobile game, they would be better off evolving a shiny Doduo.

In order to do this, trainers will need to collect a total of 50 Doduo candies. Three are obtained for every Doduo captured, with bonus candies being given if players use Pinap Berries.

Since Doduo will frequently spawn during the upcoming event, players should have no problems finding the required candies.

