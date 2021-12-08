Can Druddigon be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Introduced as part of Pokemon GO's Dragonspiral Descent event, the Dragon-type Pokemon Drudiggon has burst onto the scene after first being introduced in Pokemon's Black and White versions.

Naturally, with each inclusion of a new Pokemon in Pokemon GO, players and collectors will want to know if the Pokemon has a shiny form available. Fortunately for Druddigon, the answer is yes.

Druddigon's shiny form is currently obtainable in-game, and receiving it through gameplay during the current Dragonspiral Descent event is an excellent time to snag it. With shiny Drudiggon on the docket, Niantic is kicking off the Season of Heritage with a bang.

Pokemon GO: Obtaining a shiny Drudiggon

Druddigon's standard appearance compared to its shiny form (Image via Niantic)

There may be no time like the present when it comes to catching shiny Druddigon, as Niantic has made it clear that Pokemon GO is centering on Dragon-type Pokemon with its current event. Druddigon is currently obtainable by completing Dragonspiral Descent's collection event, which will guarantee an encounter with the Pokemon. This doesn't ensure that it will appear as a shiny, but the more encounters with Druddigon trainers have, the more opportunities there are to spot that coveted shiny.

In addition to the collection challenge, Pokemon GO trainers can also happen upon Druddigon by completing Field Research Tasks. Though its appearance is more rare when compared to other research reward Pokemon such as Dratini and Sneasel, during the event it's a great avenue to pursue.

If all else fails, Pokemon GO trainers can look to nearby gyms, as Druddigon will be a 3-star raid boss until the event's end on December 12, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time. Raiding Druddigon is obviously more time and resource-consuming, considering how many raid passes one would likely need to expend before finding a shiny, but it's another tool to utilize in any shiny hunter's toolkit.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, no method of pursuit will guarantee a shiny to appear in Pokemon GO, but using any and all available ways will improve a player's chances considerably. It's unclear how effective Druddigon will be in facets of the game such as combat, but the Pokemon's relative rarity and fresh appearance has nonetheless inspired shiny hunters to head back out into the Pokemon GO landscape in hopes of catching the Dragon-type's rare form for themselves.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider