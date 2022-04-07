Can Fearow be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Fearow has appeared in Pokemon GO once again as a Three-Star Raid Boss. Many players are rushing for their chance to add one of the original Bird Pokemon to their collection. However, a question comes to the minds of trainers everywhere: Can Fearow's shiny variant be encountered?

Fearow has always been the Bird Pokemon that lives in the shadow of its fellow early-game Bird Pokemon, Pidgeot. More Pokemon fans remember Spearow more than its evolution, thanks to the anime's first episode. In this episode, Ash and his trusty Pikachu are attacked by a flock of Spearow.

Due to the high value of shiny Pokemon, many players only play Pokemon GO to collect these rare variants. Whether or not a Pokemon can appear as shiny can often sway a player's decision to participate in these Raid Battles. For a Pokemon as common as Fearow, many players may not see the Raid as worth it.

Shiny Fearow in Pokemon GO: Fact or fiction?

Shiny Spearow and Fearow as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/RaZzi on YouTube)

The short version of the answer: Yes, players can find shiny Fearow in Pokemon GO. However, things get a little more complicated when players ask if Fearow from its Raid can appear in its shiny variant. According to The Silph Road, Raid Boss Fearow cannot appear in its rare shiny variant.

While players cannot catch a shiny Raid Boss Fearow, players are still more than able to hunt for wild shiny Spearow and Fearow. However, shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare. With Niantic not giving players a way to increase their chances of finding shiny Pokemon themselves, players may need some tips before their hunt.

For starters, players should pay attention to the weather in their area. On the player's map view of the overworld, an icon displaying the current weather conditions can be found in the top right corner. Weather plays a huge role in Pokemon GO as it influences the Pokemon that can spawn in that area.

Fearow and Spearow are both Normal and Flying-type Pokemon. This means they have a greater chance of spawning in clear and windy weather. The weather in the game often matches that in the player's area, so players should monitor the weather application on their mobile device before planning their hunt.

The use of consumable items like Incense and Lure Modules can make this hunt even more straightforward. These items work by increasing the general spawn rate of an area. Incenses increase spawn around the player, and Pokemon spawn through it is only seen by the user, while Lures attach to Pokestops and benefit everyone.

To summarize, shiny Fearow can be found in Pokemon GO. Unfortunately, however, it has been reported that the Three-Star Raids featuring Fearow does not grant the player a chance to catch a shiny Fearow. Players will have to hunt for a shiny Fearow in the wild for the opportunity to add one to their collection.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar