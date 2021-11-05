Can Foongus be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Though many Pokemon have their shiny forms released in Pokemon GO, it looks like Foongus isn’t one of them. However, the developers may add one in the future.

Foongus is a Generation V addition to the large group of Grass and Poison Pokemon (Vileplume, Victribell, Roserade, Venusaur). It can evolve into Amoongus, a Pokemon with excellent defensive capabilities (as well as a name resembling a specific popular online game).

In the Unova region, Foongus can be found in tall grass at Routes 6, 7, and 10.

Foongus, along with Generation V Pokemon, missing shiny form

Pokemon GO has recently added all of Generation V into the game and is currently working on Generation VI. However, a large portion of Pokemon from the Unova Pokedex hasn’t had their shiny released yet. Foongus appears to be part of this group.

This is surprising since Foongus was actually recently featured in an event. During the Search for Zarude event, done to celebrate the release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, Foongus was a Tier 1 Raid boss.

What’s even more uncanny was that several other Raid bosses had their shiny forms available during the same event. Pikachu, Larvitar, Roggenrola, Lickitung, Rufflet, Chansey, and Pinsir were all capable of being shiny when encountered.

While it may be sad that Foongus hasn’t gotten its shiny in the game yet, it isn’t the only Pokemon from Unova with this issue. There is a surprisingly large number of Pokemon from Generation V without their shiny sprites in Pokemon GO.

Many Generation V Pokemon don’t have their shiny forms released yet (Image via Niantic)

A complete list of the Generation V Pokemon lines that don’t have shiny forms in Pokemon GO is as follows:

Liepard

Simisage

Simisear

Simipour

Musharna

Excadrill

Leavanny

Scolipede

Whimsicott

Liligant

Krookodile

Maractus

Scrafty

Emolga

Sigilyph

Carracosta

Archeops

Gothitelle

Reuniclus

Swanna

Amoongus

Vaniluxe

Excavalier

Jellicent

Galvantula

Eelektross

Beheeyem

Chandelure

Haxorus

Cryogonal

Stunfisk

Accelgor

Mienshao

Bouffalant

Golurk

Bisharp

Mandibuzz

There are several Pokemon from the other Generations that don’t have shiny forms in the game either. Usually, trainers will have to wait for a Spotlight Hour or Community Day to catch a shiny.

For some reason, though, there is a meager number of Unova shiny forms in the game.

