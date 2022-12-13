Can Glalie be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Over the years, Pokemon GO's roster of adorable and intimidating critters has only expanded in size and scope. One of the best ice-types includes the cool-looking Glalie. But with so many options, players would certainly want to catch a bunch of critters to bolster their party.

On their daily adventures, they may encounter a shiny variant of a Pokemon. This includes Shiny Glalie. Let's take a look at how players will be able to get their hands on one.

The upcoming Pokemon GO event will allow players a chance to catch Glalie

For one, shinies are rare color-swapped versions of Pokemon. In the case of Glalie, a shiny can be distinguished from the standard variant thanks to its red eyes. Normal ones have blue eyes. If players have a pre-evolution Snorunt, it would be blue in its shiny form instead of the traditional yellow outer shell.

Here is an overview of Glalie:

Type: Ice

Weak to: Fighting, Fire, Steel, Rock

Resists: Ice

Best Moves; Frost Breath, Avalanche

Glalie evolves from Snorunt once the player has 100 Snorunt Candies. It can rarely be found in the overworld, so going out and about is a fruitless endeavor. Snorunt is more common in comparison, but some certainty would be nice.

Instead, players should opt for event raids where it appears. Thankfully, one is just around the corner, which will allow players the opportunity to encounter the Pocket Monster.

The upcoming Holiday (December 2022) event will be live from December 15-23, 2022 at 10 AM local time. During this period, Mega Glalie will appear as a raid boss in gyms worldwide. That's right: it's not the normal form but the Mega evolution. First introduced in the Pokemon X/Y titles, these are temporary forms certain Pocket Monsters can gain that change their appearance and boost stats.

In Pokemon GO, creatures need Mega Energy to Mega Evolve. It takes 200 energy for the first transformation but 40 there onwards. But what are raids? They are PvE events where powerful creatures will take over certain gyms periodically. Players must defeat these bosses, who often have monstrously high CP (Combat Points) alongside other trainers.

Success will grant them an encounter where the boss Pokemon can be caught and added to your roster. As such, the upcoming raids are something fans should look forward to as they offer guaranteed ways to ensure you can encounter one.

What's more, these encounters have a chance to spawn a shiny, so players should keep at it for the duration of the event. Once caught, players will know it is a shiny by the three-star icon next to the critter's picture in your inventory.

With the year coming to a close, developer Niantic seems to be going all out for the AR smartphone spinoff. These don't just include Mega Glalie but also other introductions and bonuses. For one, players will earn 50% more XP through raids and can store up to 40 Gifts from other players. More ice-type monsters can also be encountered, including shiny variants of Cubchoo and Bergmite.

