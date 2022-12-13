Pokemon GO Mega Glalie raid (December 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Glalie is coming to Pokemon GO as a Mega Raid Boss to mark the new season. The Mega Monster will join the party during Winter Holiday Part 1, starting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Glalies' mega form boasts an extremely high Pokemon GO Combat Power of 3651, drastically increasing to a whopping 28840 in Mega Raids. This destructive Mega Raid boss requires a team of powerful fighters and cannot be conquered solo. The following section dives into defeating Mega Glalie and obtaining a Shiny Mega Glalie and a Shiny Bergmite.

Mega Raid Boss Mega Glalie weaknesses in Pokemon GO

The Ice-type fighter Mega Glalie is weak to four types of moves in Pokemon GO. Players are advised to use Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type moves to attack this monster. These moves deal 160% damage. Due to the type advantage, you can use these moves to inflict notable damage while battling Mega Glalie.

A group of powerful Pokemon is the only one capable enough to defeat this fighter with its Combat Power boosted in Mega Raids. Using its type weaknesses to your advantage and utilizing the moves that land the best impact against it will ensure your victory.

Mega Glalie resistance in Pokemon GO

The mega-evolved form of Glalie can withstand a wide range of moves in Pokemon GO. Mega Glalie can only resist creatures skilled in Ice-type attacks. This gives you enough coverage to try other attacks on it. Not just the moves it is weak against, you can also exploit any decisive move that doesn't fall under the category of an Ice-type.

The Ice-type moves are resisted by 62.5% in combat. It is best to avoid using this move since you have access to almost every other type of move when raiding this fighter.

Best Mega Glalie counters in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players are advised to prepare a list of Pocket Monsters with a type advantage over Mega Glalie. Utilizing such fighters come after analyzing their weaknesses and resistances.

Using the Same-Type Attack Bonus effect known as STAB while fighting a Raid Boss can drastically increase the amount of damage inflicted. Pocket Monsters that use any moves with an identical attribute to their type-class can inflict extra damage on their rivals. Using the Same-Type Attack Bonus effect is a crucial strategy while battling Mega Glalie.

Below is a list of Pokemon that can win against Mega Glalie as a Mega Raid Boss:

Mega Blaziken - Counter and Blast Burn

- Counter and Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y - Fire Spin and Blast Burn

- Fire Spin and Blast Burn Shadow Metagross - Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

- Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Terrakion - Double Kick and Sacred Sword

- Double Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Entei - Fire Fang and Overheat

- Fire Fang and Overheat Mega Houndoom - Fire Fang and Flamethrower

- Fire Fang and Flamethrower Shadow Ho-Oh - Incinerate and Sacred Fire

- Incinerate and Sacred Fire Mega Charizard X - Fire Spin and Blast Burn

- Fire Spin and Blast Burn Shadow Moltres - Fire Spin and Overheat

- Fire Spin and Overheat Shadow Machamp - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Reshiram - Fire Fang and Overheat

After winning against Mega Glalie in the Pokemon GO Mega Raid, you can acquire a chance to capture it after it faints. The shiny variant is debuting with this new event, so there is a high probability of encountering a Shiny Mega Glalie after completing the Mega Raid.

There is also another Pokemon that is said to have a shiny debut. You can find Shiny Bergmite lurking in the wild for the first time in the game.

