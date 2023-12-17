How to solo defeat Mega Glalie in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

The Winter Holiday Part 1 event will go live in Pokemon GO on December 18, and with the best raid counters, you can defeat Mega Glalie. The Mega Raid can be attempted solo or with friends. When confronting the Face Pokemon, attacking it alone is a challenge, but working as a group can make defeating the boss quick and easy. Mega Glalie is an Ice-type creature, and if you wish to beat it, you need to make sure you exploit its weaknesses.

Developer Niantic rotates bosses in raids from time to time. It's bringing back Mega Glalice this cold December, and many wish to take it down solo. This guide covers whether this approach is proper or the best way is to tag along with a team.

How to solo beat Mega Glalie in Pokemon GO

Use counters strong against Mega Glalie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

First things first, Mega Glalie is extremely difficult to beat solo in Pokemon GO. However, you can focus on using high-level raid counters, preferably Level 50, to take advantage of its weaknesses. The Pocket Monsters chosen should be excellent at offense, defense, and tank power. Although this will not guarantee you will beat it, the likelihood of failing the pursuit does decrease.

The max CP of Mega Glalie in the game is 3651, and as a raid boss, its CP will be dramatically boosted. Its Attack-focused stat power means your counters will take massive damage. You should not ignore its other stats; it is defensively great and has good Stamina. This means your counters must be able to withstand damage and attack back simultaneously.

Mega Glalie's type weaknesses and resistances are:

Weakness Resistance Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type Ice-type

Remember, while fighting the Mega form of Glalie solo in Pokemon GO in snowy locations, your chance of hurting it will decrease tremendously. The in-game Weather Boost feature raises its stats further. Keep this in mind before you attempt the raid and search for Gyms that don’t give the creature an upper hand.

The best way to beat Mega Glalie in The Winder Holiday Part 1 is with a group of four to seven trainers. A squad with more than seven players can easily secure a win. However, if you still want to pursue this nearly impossible endeavor, here are the ideal counters you should pick.

The list includes their Fast and Charged Moves. Attacks with (*) are their Legacy Moves that you can unlock using an Elite Training Machine (TM).

Mega Blaziken: Counter and Blast Burn*

Counter and Blast Burn* Mega Charizard : Fire Spin and Blast Burn*

: Fire Spin and Blast Burn* Shadow Metagross : Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash*

: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash* Shadow Rampardos : Smack Down and Rock Slide

: Smack Down and Rock Slide Shadow Blazkien : Counter and Blast Burn*

: Counter and Blast Burn* Terrakion : Double Kick and Sacred Sword*

: Double Kick and Sacred Sword* Reshiram : Fire Fang and Fusion Flare*

: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare* Shadow Rhyperior : Smack Down and Rock Wrecker*

: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker* Shadow Entei : Fire Fang and Overheat

: Fire Fang and Overheat Keldeo (Ordinary): Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Many Pokemon GO players may not have these ideal counters to defeat Mega Glalie. If they don't, they will have to build their roster around its weaknesses.

The Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 event will run from December 18, 2023, at 10 am local time and end on December 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. Along with Mega Glalie, the raid will also feature Mega Abomasnow.