Can Gothita be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Gothita, known as the Fixation Pokemon in the Pokedex, is a Psychic-type Pokemon that has seen some popularity in Pokemon GO this month during the lead up to the game's Halloween festivities.

Being caught in abundance in Pokemon GO so trainers can evolve it into Gothorita and Gothitelle, some may be curious about whether or not Gothita has a shiny form available. With so many Pokemon currently in Pokemon GO and with the roster still growing, the shiny Pokemon available at a given time is constantly changing.

Shiny Pokemon are also fairly rare in most cases if Niantic isn't boosting their appearance rate during events, giving players incentive to make sure a shiny exists before hunting it.

Pokemon GO: Gothita's shiny form availability

Gothita's shiny form rendered outside of Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Unfortunately for Pokemon GO trainers, although Gothita's shiny form has been seen outside of Pokemon GO and is likely in the game's code, it is not yet available to players. However, like many shinies that have yet to be added to the game, this is subject to change.

Niantic is always updating Pokemon GO and bringing new shiny forms into the fold, many through specific events that are themed around a specific Pokemon, an elemental type, or a region featured in the mainline Pokemon games.

With that in mind, it's possible Gothita's shiny form could be available soon, depending on what Niantic's plans are for it. This may not occur during October, however, as even though Gothita has been favored during Pokemon GO's spooky celebrations, there has yet to be any news on the implementation of Gothita's shiny form arriving.

Though this may not track from a logical standpoint, the massive size of Pokemon GO's roster presents Niantic with a large number of Pokemon to consider when making adjustments or implementations, and large swaths of the game's community are each pulling for certain shinies.

Also Read

It's possible that Niantic may have already planned ahead with regards to Gothita and other Pokemon, but there's been no official word as of yet. That won't stop Pokemon GO's large community from speculating, though.

Since events such as Psychic Spectacular have occurred in the past, it isn't out of the realm of possibility to consider Gothita as a sensible fit in the next upcoming Psychic-type Pokemon GO event. There's no way to ensure that this happens, but it certainly doesn't hurt to daydream of capturing a shiny Gothita someday soon.

Edited by R. Elahi