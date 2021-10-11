Pokemon GO "Nothin' Dull About Duskull" Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO's Community Day events always come with Special Research. For the price of $1, players can purchase a special ticket that can provide them with special tasks and rewards for completing them. These tickets last for the duration of the Community Day. Before players buy the ticket, some players may want to know what the Special Research contains.

Pokemon GO's Community Day Rewards

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp 👻 Hope you stocked up on Poké Balls, Trainers! October’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay featuring Duskull has started in some areas around the world! 👻 👻 Hope you stocked up on Poké Balls, Trainers! October’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay featuring Duskull has started in some areas around the world! 👻 https://t.co/0NuIidh4Nu

When the Community Day begins, Pokemon GO players are given two different tasks relating to Duskull for free. These tasks are "Power up a Pokemon 5 times" and "Catch 5 Duskull". After completing these tasks, the player will be given two Sinnoh Stones and a Duskull encounter.

After purchasing the Special Research Ticket in Pokemon GO, the player will be given access to the exclusive story and tasks. There are four different levels to this event. Each level contains three different tasks and after completing each level, the player will be rewarded and subsequently given access to the next level.

Level 1

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Duskull – Duskull encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Duskull Candy

Upon completing this level, the player will be granted an Incense, 2,000 Stardust, and a Duskull encounter.

Level 2

Catch 15 Duskull – 30 Duskull Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Dusclops encounter

Evolve 3 Duskull – 15 Great Balls

Upon completing this level, the player will be granted an Incense, 1,500 XP, and a Duskull encounter.

Level 3

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Duskull Candy

Evolve 1 Dusclops – 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 2 Sinnoh Stones

Upon completing this level, the player is granted 15 Ultra Balls, a Rocket Radar, and 2,500 XP.

Level 4 does not require the player to do any sort of action or quest to complete, this level simply grants the player rewards for completing Pokemon GO's Special Research. Upon completion, the player will receive 2 silver pinap berries, a Duskull encounter, 3,500 XP, a Dusknoir encounter, 2 rare candies, and 3,000 Stardust.

Niantic always delivers with their seasonal events and additional content to Pokemon GO; players have been anticipating Duskull's Community Day since its announcement.

Edited by Danyal Arabi