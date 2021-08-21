Pokemon GO: Can Hoopa be Caught?

Hoopa, the Djinn Pokemon, was released as one of the mythical Pokemon that players could get in the sixth generation of the main series' games. Following this announcement, Hoopa was also tied in to the lore and world building within the remakes of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

This was apparent as at various points in the world, Legendary Pokemon which are not native to the Hoenn region could be encountered and captured by interacting with mysterious floating rings.

These dubious rings are similar to the ones Hoopa is shown to use for summoning Pokemon in its promotional movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages.

Can Hoopa be Caught in Pokemon GO

Following the announcement of the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Part 3 event, many Pokemon were seen leaving the same ring portals that were used in the remakes of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

It was also stated that these Pokemon were brought in directly through Hoopa's influence. After hearing this statement, Pokemon GO players are wondering if they will be able to capture Hoopa through raids or other means.

Unfortunately, players cannot capture Hoopa as of yet. However, they shouldn't feel disheartened. Considering the buzz surrounding Hoopa, Niantic will most likely follow up with more information regarding its inclusion after the Ultra Unlock event is over.

Hoopa in its Unbound form as its shown in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hoopa could potentially arrive in Pokemon GO. It is a mythical Pokemon that has multiple forms. Having said that, if Hoopa were to arrive in Pokemon GO as a raid boss, it would most likely be in its Unbound Form.

In the main series of games, this form can be obtained by using the Prison Bottle item on a Hoopa in the player's party. In this form, it is much more powerful and gains access to the move "Hyperspace Fury." Hoopa's monstrous size and menacing appearance could warrant its spot as the next event's main raid boss.

In summary, Hoopa cannot be caught in Pokemon GO. However, Niantic's sudden interest in the mythical Pokemon might eventually result in its arrival.

