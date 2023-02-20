Can Jigglypuff be Shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Pokemon GO is presently conducting a Jigglypuff Spotlight Hour event, and the Spotlight Hour will start on Tuesday, February 21 at 6:00 pm local time and end on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:00 pm local time. During the one-hour period of this event, the featured Pocket Monster Jigglypuff will enjoy an increased spawn rate in the wild as well as a special bonus of 2x Catch XP.

As is the case with these events, players have a limited period of time to obtain the shiny variant of Jigglypuff. This monster is an extremely sought-after Pokemon worldwide, with its cuteness being one of the major reasons for its popularity. The dual Normal/Fairy-type monster offers a decent level of coverage, and its evolution, Wigglytuff, boasts a good amount of power. This article will guide you through the process of obtaining a shiny Jigglypuff in Pokemon GO.

Steps for finding Shiny Jigglypuff in Pokemon GO

With the help of 25 Igglybuff Candy, Pokemon GO trainers can evolve Igglybuff into Jigglypuff and then go further to evolve Jigglypuff into Wigglypuff using 50 Igglybuff Candy. Since Jigglypuff will appear far more frequently in the wild during the Spotlight Hour, players should have plenty of chances to accumulate the required amount of Candy to evolve this Pokemon.

To enjoy a good shiny hunting experience in Pokemon GO, it's essential to be aware of the weather. Although it may seem insignificant, weather conditions influence which creatures appear in a particular region. Additionally, if the type of wild Pokemon is advantageous to the weather boost, the weather will also determine their combat power in that area.

Since Jigglypuff is a Normal and Fairy-type Pokemon, there's a higher chance of it spawning in Partly Cloudy and Cloudy Weather. Therefore, it's advised that players particularly look for areas where the weather conditions mentioned above occur during the Spotlight Hour event.

Additionally, Pokemon GO trainers should have access to certain items that can reduce the time required for a Shiny Jigglypuff to appear. These items are fairly common, as they can be purchased by visiting PokeStops or purchasing them in the in-game store using PokeCoins.

In Pokemon GO, Lure Modules are special items that can be attached to PokeStops or Gyms; and increase the spawn rate of Pocket Monsters around the area it's attached to. Placing a Lure Module during the Spotlight Hour event can make it much easier to encounter a Shiny Jigglypuff, given that its spawn rate has already been boosted for the event.

Furthermore, players can use Incense to boost the spawn rate of monsters around their character as well. Similar to Lure Modules, this raises the spawn rate, but instead of connecting to a PokeStop or Gym, Incense should be used on the player. As long as the player keeps moving, it will significantly increase the overall spawn rate of Pokemon around them. You can use this item to further improve your chances of encountering a Shiny Jigglypuff.

To improve the Shiny spawn rate in Pokemon GO, it's best to make use of some effective strategies. Waiting for appropriate weather conditions, placing Lures on PokeStops and Gyms in the area, and using Incense while shiny hunting is among the optimal approaches for shiny hunters.

Move back and forth between each PokeStop or Gym with Lures and an active Incense. By following this tactic, the chances of you encountering a Shiny Jigglypuff will be significantly higher.

