Pokemon GO has revealed a new event that will add a debuting item into the mobile game.

The Rainy Lure Module will be introduced alongside the Luminous Legends X event. Luminous Legends X will see Xerneas and a few other Pokemon find their way into Pokemon GO.

The Rainy Lure Module will join the list of already established Modules, including the regular Lure Module, Glacial Lure Module, Magnetic Lure Module, and the Mossy Lure Module.

What does the Rainy Lure Module do in Pokemon GO?

A Lure Module in Pokemon GO is an item that attracts Pokemon to a PokeStop. The various types of Lure Modules have different effects, such as the Glacial one attracting Ice and Water-types or the Mossy one attracting Bug, Grass, and Poison-types.

Some of these Lure Modules also allow for evolutions to take place. The Glacial allows Eevee to evolve into Glaceon, the Magnetic allows Magneton and Nosepass to evolve into Probopass, and the Mossy allows Eevee to evolve into Leafeon.

Rainy Lure Modules will have similar, yet Module specific, effects. They can be obtained just as the other Lure Modules can, with a boosted chance of obtaining one by completing the Luminous Legends X Timed Research mission in Pokemon GO.

Water, Bug, and Electric-type Pokemon will be drawn nearer when a Rainy Lure Module is placed at a PokeStop. This is the same as when the in-game weather of Pokemon GO is rainy.

An additional effect of the Rainy Lure Module allows players to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra. Goomy is debuting in Luminous Legends X, needing Candy to evolve into Sliggoo.

Being near a Rainy Lure Module PokeStop lets trainers obtain the fully evolved form, Goodra. This can also be done in rainy weather within Pokemon GO for those that may not get their hands on a Rainy Lure Module.