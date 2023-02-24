Can Jirachi be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

In the Pokemon GO Hoenn event, players worldwide will have the opportunity to encounter numerous new shiny versions of Pokemon from the Hoenn region and receive various bonuses and Special Research tasks. One of these Special Research tasks is Masterwork Research: Wish Granted, which rewards players with the chance to encounter a Shiny Jirachi upon completion.

Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn comprises two components: a recently held in-person ticketed event in Las Vegas and a global version scheduled to begin later this week to bring the GO Tour to trainers worldwide. The Hoenn Global Tour is scheduled between 10 AM local time on February 25 and 6 PM local time on February 26.

Currently, it is possible to buy a ticket for Masterwork Research, enabling you to participate in special tasks. Upon completing them, you are guaranteed an encounter with Shiny Jirachi. Here's how you can catch a Shiny Jirachi.

Shiny Jiraichi encounter is guaranteed with Pokemon GO Masterwork Research 2023

Trainers in Pokemon GO who wish to access the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted Special Research story must purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $4.99 or the equivalent in their local currency. Tickets can be purchased from 10 AM PST on Monday, February 20, until 10 AM PST on Monday, March 20.

Pokemon GO's official statement pledged that players would be presented with demanding challenges and formidable missions, with the reward being a magnificent revelation. Tickets for the event cannot be acquired using PokeCoins, and once purchased, they cannot be refunded.

Masterwork Research: Wish Granted, part of the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn event, consists of six stages, and only a limited number of these are currently figured out.

Step 1 of Masterwork Research: Wish Granted

Catch 385 Pocket Monsters originally found in the Kanto region - 385 XP

Catch 385 Pocket Monsters originally found in the Johto region - 385 XP

Catch 385 Pocket Monsters originally found in the Hoenn region - 385 XP

Earn a gold Hoenn medal - 30x Ultra Ball

Completion Rewards: 10x Kyogre Candy, 10x Groudon Candy, 10x Rayquaza Candy

Step 2 of Masterwork Research: Wish Granted

Make 10 Best Buddies - 1x Poffin

Earn a heart with your Buddy for 20 days in a row - 1x Poffin

Completion Rewards: 385 XP, 3x Rare Candy

Step 3 of Masterwork Research: Wish Granted

There is no information about the tasks and rewards till now.

Step 4 of Masterwork Research: Wish Granted

There is no information about the tasks and rewards till now.

Step 5 of Masterwork Research: Wish Granted

There is no information about the tasks and rewards till now.

Step 6 of Masterwork Research: Wish Granted

There is no information about the tasks and rewards till now.

It is common knowledge that the Pokemon GO Masterwork Research with Shiny Jirachi consists of six stages. However, what's not known is the tasks and rewards from Step 3 since the Step 1 and Step 2 tasks themselves take a lot of time. This is why it is unknown which tasks and rewards are yet to come in the upcoming Pokemon GO Masterwork research stages. It will become common knowledge once players complete and release data about this very long Special Research.

