Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn - Global: All 2km, 5km, 7km, and 10km egg hatches

The Global iteration of the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn is almost here, and fans worldwide eagerly await to dip their toes into everything it offers. The event celebrates everything Hoenn related, along with plenty of egg hatches providing pocket monsters from the region.
The developers at Niantic have regularly added new seasons to Pokemon GO, accompanied by new content that sees festive celebrations and the introduction of new mechanics. While Niantic has suffered hiccups with recent changes to the Remote Raid Pass and the Las Vegas in-person event, they will hope that GO Tour: Hoenn - Global will be smooth sailing.
This article jots down all the available information regarding GO Tour: Hoenn - Global egg hatches for 2 km, 5 km, 7 km, and 10 km eggs in Pokemon GO.
Everything you need to know about 2 km, 5 km, 7 km, and 10 km egg hatches in Pokemon GO for GO Tour: Hoenn - Global
The Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event is scheduled to start on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10 am local time and will run until Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 6 pm local time. This event marks the debut of the Primal Reversion mechanic, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Primal Raids, and Primal Energy, in the popular AR title for players to engage with.
The egg hatches for 2 km, 5 km, 7 km, and 10 km eggs during the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event are as follows:
2 km Eggs
- Pichu (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Igglybuff (Shiny variants available)
- Treecko (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Torchic (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Mudkip (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Azurill (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Wynaut (shiny variant can be encountered)
5 km Eggs
- Surskit (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Gulpin (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Cacnea (shiny variant can be encountered)
7 km Eggs
- Tripanch (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Feebas (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Bagon (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Beldum (shiny variant can be encountered)
10 km Eggs
- Torkoal (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Tropius (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Relicanth (shiny variant can be encountered)
The following shiny variants of Hoenn pocket monsters will be making their worldwide debuts with GO Tour: Hoenn - Global:
- Shiny Cacnea - Can be found from 5 km egg hatches and as wild encounters in the Blistering Sands Habitat.
- Shiny Cacturne - Evolve a Shiny Cacnea.
- Shiny Gulpin - Can be found from 5 km egg hatches and also as wild encounters in the Verdant Earth Habitat.
- Shiny Swalot - Evolve a Shiny Gulpin.
- Shiny Jirachi - Complete the ticketed Wish Granted Masterwork Research.
- Shiny Kecleon - Random PokeStop encounters.
- Shiny Relicanth - Can be found from 10 km egg hatches.
- Shiny Surskit - Can be found from 5 km egg hatches and also as wild encounters in the Eerie Mists Habitat.
- Shiny Masquerain - Evolve a Shiny Surskit.
- Shiny Torkoal - Can be found from 10 km egg hatches.
- Shiny Tropius - Can be found from 10 km egg hatches.
- Shiny Unown H
In preparation for the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event, Pokemon GO trainers got to participate in the Primal Rumblings event, which is currently ongoing. Rayquaza arrived as the Five-Star Raid boss, while Mega Latios and Mega Latias appeared as Mega Raid bosses. Trainers have also been enjoying a surprise event titled A Grim Omen, featuring the Disaster Pokemon, Absol.