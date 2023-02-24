Pokemon GO Tour Hoenn - Global: All 2km, 5km, 7km, and 10km egg hatches

The Global iteration of the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn is almost here, and fans worldwide eagerly await to dip their toes into everything it offers. The event celebrates everything Hoenn related, along with plenty of egg hatches providing pocket monsters from the region.

The developers at Niantic have regularly added new seasons to Pokemon GO, accompanied by new content that sees festive celebrations and the introduction of new mechanics. While Niantic has suffered hiccups with recent changes to the Remote Raid Pass and the Las Vegas in-person event, they will hope that GO Tour: Hoenn - Global will be smooth sailing.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Especially since there is more to come... And the last day of #PokemonGOTour : Hoenn – Las Vegas comes to a close! Thank you to everyone who joined us—we hope you had as much fun as we did!Especially since there is more to come... And the last day of #PokemonGOTour: Hoenn – Las Vegas comes to a close! Thank you to everyone who joined us—we hope you had as much fun as we did!Especially since there is more to come... https://t.co/2CS5hN3emm

This article jots down all the available information regarding GO Tour: Hoenn - Global egg hatches for 2 km, 5 km, 7 km, and 10 km eggs in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about 2 km, 5 km, 7 km, and 10 km egg hatches in Pokemon GO for GO Tour: Hoenn - Global

The Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event is scheduled to start on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10 am local time and will run until Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 6 pm local time. This event marks the debut of the Primal Reversion mechanic, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Primal Raids, and Primal Energy, in the popular AR title for players to engage with.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



The team that completes the most Field Research tasks this hour wins! As a reward, all Trainers will see an increase in the wild Pokémon and Primal Raids associated with the winning team for that next hour!! #PokemonGOTour : Hoenn – Global is almost here!The team that completes the most Field Research tasks this hour wins! As a reward, all Trainers will see an increase in the wild Pokémon and Primal Raids associated with the winning team for that next hour!! #PokemonGOTour: Hoenn – Global is almost here!The team that completes the most Field Research tasks this hour wins! As a reward, all Trainers will see an increase in the wild Pokémon and Primal Raids associated with the winning team for that next hour!! https://t.co/RhoOARA51J

The egg hatches for 2 km, 5 km, 7 km, and 10 km eggs during the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event are as follows:

2 km Eggs

Pichu (shiny variant can be encountered)

Igglybuff (Shiny variants available)

Treecko (shiny variant can be encountered)

Torchic (shiny variant can be encountered)

Mudkip (shiny variant can be encountered)

Azurill (shiny variant can be encountered)

Wynaut (shiny variant can be encountered)

5 km Eggs

Surskit (shiny variant can be encountered)

Gulpin (shiny variant can be encountered)

Cacnea (shiny variant can be encountered)

7 km Eggs

Tripanch (shiny variant can be encountered)

Feebas (shiny variant can be encountered)

Bagon (shiny variant can be encountered)

Beldum (shiny variant can be encountered)

10 km Eggs

Torkoal (shiny variant can be encountered)

Tropius (shiny variant can be encountered)

Relicanth (shiny variant can be encountered)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



During



gotour.pokemongolive.com Stick it like you mean it!During #PokemonGOTour , Trainers around the world can get Hoenn-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop! Stick it like you mean it!During #PokemonGOTour, Trainers around the world can get Hoenn-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop!👉 gotour.pokemongolive.com https://t.co/z8CJrSAnHp

The following shiny variants of Hoenn pocket monsters will be making their worldwide debuts with GO Tour: Hoenn - Global:

Shiny Cacnea - Can be found from 5 km egg hatches and as wild encounters in the Blistering Sands Habitat.

Shiny Cacturne - Evolve a Shiny Cacnea.

Shiny Gulpin - Can be found from 5 km egg hatches and also as wild encounters in the Verdant Earth Habitat.

Shiny Swalot - Evolve a Shiny Gulpin.

Shiny Jirachi - Complete the ticketed Wish Granted Masterwork Research.

Shiny Kecleon - Random PokeStop encounters.

Shiny Relicanth - Can be found from 10 km egg hatches.

Shiny Surskit - Can be found from 5 km egg hatches and also as wild encounters in the Eerie Mists Habitat.

Shiny Masquerain - Evolve a Shiny Surskit.

Shiny Torkoal - Can be found from 10 km egg hatches.

Shiny Tropius - Can be found from 10 km egg hatches.

Shiny Unown H

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Get ready for



pokemongolive.com/post/primal-ru… Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are coming to Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn—are you prepared?Get ready for #PokemonGOTour during the Primal Rumblings event, where you can stock up on catching supplies and encounter another ancient Pokémon. Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are coming to Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn—are you prepared?Get ready for #PokemonGOTour during the Primal Rumblings event, where you can stock up on catching supplies and encounter another ancient Pokémon. 👀pokemongolive.com/post/primal-ru… https://t.co/lpxsPAqGMe

In preparation for the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event, Pokemon GO trainers got to participate in the Primal Rumblings event, which is currently ongoing. Rayquaza arrived as the Five-Star Raid boss, while Mega Latios and Mega Latias appeared as Mega Raid bosses. Trainers have also been enjoying a surprise event titled A Grim Omen, featuring the Disaster Pokemon, Absol.

Poll : 0 votes