Pokemon GO A Grim Omen - Schedule, spawns, and more

A surprise Pokemon GO event is making the rounds in the popular AR title, and trainers are excited to engage in it. While there has been no official announcement for the event A Grim Omen, data miners earlier leaked details about the event for players to peruse through.

The developers at Niantic periodically introduce new events to Pokemon GO that seek to refresh the gameplay. The community recently enjoyed the in-person GO Tour: Hoenn event in Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event celebrated all things Hoenn, including pocket monsters and region-themed Field Research tasks.

This article jots down all the available information about the surprise event A Grim Omen in Pokemon GO.

Everything currently known about the surprise Pokemon GO event A Grim Omen

Based on the currently available information, the event began on Monday, February 20, and will likely run until Friday, February 24. It will happen from 12.00 pm local time to 12.05 pm local time.

During this event, players will notice an increased spawn rate for Absol in the wild for five minutes. Introduced back in Generation III, Absol is a Dark-type pocket monster and is also known as the Disaster Pokemon. While the pocket monster is not known to evolve from or to any other pocket monster, Pokemon GO players can Mega Evolve the beast.

Furthermore, the surprise event provides players with the perfect opportunity to get their hands on a shiny variant of Absol, with Shiny Absol enjoying a generally boosted spawn rate. The shiny variant of the pocket monster sports an orange hue instead of the normal blue.

Given the event's short duration every day, players are advised to keep an alarm out if they want to have a chance of encountering Absol in their game. They should also try catching an Absol with good stats and IV so that they can Mega Evolve the Pokemon when necessary.

While Niantic usually reveals such events through official blog posts and announcements through their official social media channels, that has not been the case for the A Good Omen event. Whether Niantic will share news anytime soon remains to be seen.

The Primal Rumblings event is slowly coming online worldwide and will prepare players for the upcoming GO Tour: Hoenn event. The latter is set to be held on February 25 and 26, starting at 10 am local time and continuing till 6 pm local time.

