Pokemon GO February 20-26 (2023): Primal Rumblings, GO Tour Hoenn, and more

The Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event is scheduled to be released later this week, with fans eagerly waiting for it ever since Niantic's announcement. The current week will feature the Primal Rumblings event, along with a change in the GO Battle League Season 13.

The developers at Niantic have consistently refreshed the content of Pokemon GO with new mechanics and features to keep players satisfied and sustain the hype surrounding the popular AR title. February 2023 has already seen the debuts of Mega Gardevoir, Shiny Frillish, and Shiny Tapu Lele.

This article jots down all that Pokemon GO players will get to engage in the current week of the AR title.

Everything that Pokemon GO players need to know to prepare for this week

1) Primal Rumblings

The Primal Rumblings event is slated to begin on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will come to an end on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 pm local time. This gives trainers across the world more than enough time to participate in the event at their own leisure.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Get ready for



Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are coming to Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn

The Primal Rumblings event will feature Rayquaza in the Five-Star Raid, while Mega Latias and Mega Latios will arrive in the Mega Raids. Besides providing players with a 2x Evolve XP bonus, they can also complete the event-exclusive Field Research and Collection Challenge tasks available during the event.

2) Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Global

The GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 pm local time. The Las Vegas iteration of this event was held on February 18 and 19 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The GO Tour: Hoenn - Global will see the introduction of the highly anticipated Primal Reversion mechanics to trainers around the world, with Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon appearing in Primal Raids. Players will be able to participate in the Ruby vs Sapphire Challenge.

The event also sees the arrival of a number of shiny variants of Hoenn pocket monsters in Pokemon GO to players worldwide, including Shiny Kecleon, Shiny Unown H, and more. A Shiny Jirachi encounter will be made available through a Special Research story as well.

3) Spotlight and Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour was held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. It featured Jigglypuff in the limelight, with a 2x Catch XP bonus for players to enjoy.

This week's Raid Hour will be held on Wednesday, February 22, from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. Pokemon GO players will be able to encounter Rayquaza more frequently in Five-Star Raids.

4) GO Battle League

The current week's GO Battle League schedule for Pokemon GO to participate in is as follows:

February 16 to February 23

Master League

Master Premier

February 23 to March 1

Master League: Mega Edition

Hoenn Cup: Great League Edition

5) Five-Star and Mega Raid schedule

In Pokemon GO, the current Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid schedule is as follows:

Regirock (Five-Star Raid boss from February 15 to February 22)

Mega Pidgeot (Mega Raid boss from February 15 to February 22)

The upcoming Five-Star Raid, Mega Raid, and Primal Raid bosses that players can soon face are as follows:

Rayquaza (Five-Star Raid boss from February 22 to March 1)

Mega Latios and Mega Latias (Mega Raid boss from February 22 to March 1)

Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon (Primal Raid boss from February 25 to February 26)

Pokémon @Pokemon



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of



pkmn.news/3Sgld8s The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉📺 pkmn.news/3Sgld8s https://t.co/FFrmk8a5z8

After beginning on December 1, 2022, the current season of Pokemon GO, Mythical Wishes, is set to come to an end on March 1, 2023. It remains to be seen what Niantic has in store for players next season. Additionally, players will be able to tune into the upcoming Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day 2023.

